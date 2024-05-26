Tony Khan makes a big announcement during AEW Double or Nothing 2024

AEW President Tony Khan made a huge announcement tonight at the Buy-In ahead of Double or Nothing with some implications for one of the most highly-awaited events this year. This would be for AEW All In at Wembley Stadium.

Khan came out with Dr. Martha Hart, the wife of the legendary Owen Hart, to address the third annual installment of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

They decided that for this year, the stakes would be much higher. Tony Khan would then reveal that apart from the winners of both the men's and women's editions of the tournament gaining the bragging rights and distinction of outlasting the rest of the competition, there would be a world title opportunity waiting for them.

Dr. Martha Hart talked about how she too agreed with the decision to add a much bigger prize for winning the entire tournament. The finals of the tournament are said to be taking place on July 10th in Calgary, and the title matches that the winners will earn will be at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in August.

Last year, Willow Nightingale and Ricky Starks were the winners of the tournament, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top this year, especially with much more being on the line.