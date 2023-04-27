Tony Khan makes a big announcement on AEW Dynamite

AEW fans have reason to celebrate as Tony Khan made a huge announcement on the latest edition of Dynamite. The Owen Hart Cup, a popular tournament among wrestling enthusiasts, is making a comeback and will begin at the upcoming Double or Nothing event.

Khan revealed that the matches for the tournament would be held in Canada, including at Forbidden Door, with the finals taking place in Owen's hometown of Calgary, Alberta, on July 15.

The exciting news has sent wrestling fans into a frenzy, eagerly anticipating the beginning of the contest.

The Owen Hart Cup was last held in 2022 and saw the likes of Adam Cole and Britt Baker being crowned as the male and female tournament winners, respectively, at AEW Double or Nothing.

With the tournament making a comeback, wrestling fans will indeed witness some epic matches as the competitors vie for the coveted Cup.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



The Tournament will be held in Canada, including matches at Forbidden Door



The Finals will take place in Owen Hart’s Hometown of Calgary on July 15th.



#AEWDynamite Tony Khan announces that the opening ceremonies for The Owen will be at Double or NothingThe Tournament will be held in Canada, including matches at Forbidden DoorThe Finals will take place in Owen Hart’s Hometown of Calgary on July 15th. Tony Khan announces that the opening ceremonies for The Owen will be at Double or NothingThe Tournament will be held in Canada, including matches at Forbidden Door The Finals will take place in Owen Hart’s Hometown of Calgary on July 15th.#AEWDynamite https://t.co/bNh3tESBVt

There are rumors of a new Saturday show starting on June 17, which would coincide with the Cup's final being held on that day.

With the Owen Hart Cup making a comeback, the hype surrounding the tournament is sure to grow even more. The stage is set for another epic showdown in AEW, and fans can't wait to see who will come out on top and lift the trophy this time.

What are your thoughts on Tony Khan's announcement? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes