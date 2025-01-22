Tony Khan makes a big announcement on former WWE star

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Jan 22, 2025 09:56 GMT
Since AEW's inception, Tony Khan has signed numerous former WWE stars, such as Jon Moxley, Mercedes Mone, Bobby Lashley, Saraya, Toni Storm, Chris Jericho, and more. One of All Elite Wrestling's biggest assets is former NXT North American Champion Swerve Strickland.

The Realest has performed in many promotions across the world. He was a prominent name on the independent scene for years, engaging in heated feuds with stars like AR Fox. Strickland and Fox have locked horns several times since 2012. One of their most iconic bouts occurred in Lucha Underground, where the two delivered incredible performances.

In 2022, Fox and the former World Champion joined AEW. They have locked horns thrice under the All Elite Wrestling banner. A few hours ago, Tony Khan announced on X/Twitter that the two longtime rivals will square off again on tomorrow's Dynamite.

"TOMORROW, Wednesday, 1/22 Knoxville, TN 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + Max Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite @ARealFoxx vs @swerveconfident After returning to AEW last Wednesday to confront @KingRicochet , Swerve will face an old rival tomorrow: AR Fox! Swerve vs Fox on TBS + Max, TOMORROW!" Tony Khan posted.

WWE legend Rob Van Dam understands Tony Khan's side of the story amid the Rey Fenix controversy

Last year, The Lucha Bros. (Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr.) were reportedly planning to join WWE as their contracts with AEW were on the verge of expiring. While Penta finished up his deal and joined the global juggernaut, Tony Khan seemingly added injury time to Fenix's agreement, forcing him to stay.

The All Elite Wrestling President has lately been criticized for the move and his overall booking of Rey Fenix. On the latest episode of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, Rob Van Dam explained how companies adding injury time to their talents' contracts was not abnormal.

"I came back and then I found out they were going to extend my contract by 12 months. I don't know if I knew they were gonna do that, but here's the thing: they paid me to do nothing for 12 months, so I felt like, 'Are they going to expect me to come back for 12 months now, and work for free?' Because they already paid me, and I have that in mind, which thank God, no, they extended my contract by one year, and it was just another year to make more money. So, it ended up being good because I needed to wrestle after surgery," Rob Van Dam said. [From 5:35 to 6:23]
Rob Van Dam is a former WWE and ECW Champion. He has also won the Intercontinental Championship a staggering six times.

Edited by Pratik Singh
