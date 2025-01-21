  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Rey Fénix
  • Rey Fenix has a 1-word reaction to unseen clip of Penta's WWE debut amid growing frustration in AEW

Rey Fenix has a 1-word reaction to unseen clip of Penta's WWE debut amid growing frustration in AEW

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Jan 21, 2025 10:58 GMT
Rey Fenix Penta
Rey Fenix's message to Penta (Image Source-AEW on FB and WWE.com)

Current AEW star, Rey Fenix reacted to the behind-the-scenes footage of Penta's WWE debut amid frustration with Tony Khan's promotion. Fenix is also rumored to join the Stamford-based promotion as soon as his contract is up.

Last week on RAW on Netflix, Penta El Zero Miedo made his blockbuster WWE debut after his merchandise was already on sale. Penta made his in-ring debut in a match against Chad Gable. The fans were behind the former AEW luchador throughout the match and he went on to win and cut an emotional promo following his debut.

Fenix expressed his frustration with Tony Khan's promotion because it has left him stuck and not on TV. Meanwhile, Fenix had a heartfelt message for his brother.

also-read-trending Trending

WWE recently shared the previously unseen behind-the-scenes footage of how Penta's blockbuster debut came together on RAW last week. Fenix took notice of the wholesome clip on X and gave the following one-word reaction to the same as well:

"❤️👌🏻MIEDO."

Former WWE star commented on Rey Fenix's situation with AEW

Former WWE star, Baron Corbin recently shared his thoughts on a fan asking Tony Khan to let Rey Fenix go. Corbin sided with Khan in the situation and said one has to honor a contract if they signed it:

“If you sign a contract you honor it. Would it have been okay if Tony didn’t pay him while he was hurt or out of action? The answer is no bc Tony [Khan] signed the contract as well. You can’t switch teams after getting what you want and signing the contract.”

It seems Fenix still has to wait until his contract with AEW is up. Only time will tell when he will be seen in WWE alongside Penta. The newly signed WWE star defeated Pete Dunne in his second match on RAW.

