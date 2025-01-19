"You can’t switch teams after getting what you want," says former WWE star about Rey Fenix's messy AEW situation

A former WWE star recently hit out at Rey Fenix and said he couldn't switch teams after getting what he wanted. This will no doubt pique the interest of fans.

Fenix has been involved in a controversy with Tony Khan and AEW relating to his contract. Over the last few months, he has not been used on TV and has taken to X/Twitter multiple times to send out cryptic messages about the situation. All that is down to the fact that he has been rumored to join WWE after his current deal expires.

Baron Corbin has now taken to X/Twitter to give his take on the situation. The Lone Wolf wrote that Fenix must honor his AEW contract.

“If you sign a contract you honor it. Would it have been okay if Tony didn’t pay him while he was hurt or out of action? The answer is no bc Tony [Khan] signed the contract as well. You can’t switch teams after getting what you want and signing the contract.”

The Tony Khan-led management reportedly added injury time to Fenix's contract after rumors suggested that he and his brother Penta El Zero Miedo were WWE-bound.

Eric Bischoff has his say on the Rey Fenix situation

The Rey Fenix controversy has been going on for a while now. Meanwhile, Penta made his WWE debut this past Monday on RAW. Eric Bischoff feels the situation could become ugly very soon.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff said the following about the ongoing behind-the-scenes dispute between Fenix and All Elite Wrestling:

"He's in prison. Can't go anywhere. Every time he tries, he's gonna get his hand slapped. The fact that he had to take down his tweets tells me everything that I need to know. He's got exposure. This is gonna be a legal situation. It clearly is already, which means it's only gonna get uglier."

With Penta already part of WWE, it will be interesting to see how long Rey Fenix is seemingly forced to stay in AEW.

