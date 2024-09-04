Tony Khan makes a big announcement on The Elite member’s immediate AEW future

AEW Head of Creative Tony Khan has shared an important announcement regarding a member of The Elite ahead of this week's Dynamite. The star in question is Kazuchika Okada.

The Jacksonville-based promotion will present its upcoming pay-per-view, All Out 2024, this Saturday in the Now Arena in Chicago, Illinois. However, before that, the company will make a stop at Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where it will air the go-home edition of Dynamite, for which a blockbuster match has now been announced.

Tony Khan has taken to X/Twitter to reveal that Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family will challenge Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship on the September 4, 2024, edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite. The Protostar will be heading into the match with considerable momentum after picking up a huge victory over NJPW veteran Tomohiro Ishii last week on Collision.

"TOMORROW, Milwaukee, WI. Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite @AEW Continental Title Kazuchika Okada vs. Kyle Fletcher. After winning an instant classic vs. Tomohiro Ishii on #AEWCollision, @KyleFletcherPro challenges AEW Continental Champion @rainmakerXokada TOMORROW!" wrote Khan.

The Rainmaker was last seen in action at All In 2024, where he was an unsuccessful participant in the Casino Gauntlet Match that was eventually won by Christian Cage. In his previous Continental Title defense, Okada wrestled Claudio Castagnoli to a time-limit draw on Dynamite last month in Cardiff, Wales. It remains to be seen whether the up-and-coming Fletcher is able to accomplish the tall task of dethroning the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, although the latter - if he retains this Wednesday - may not be finished with his previous challenger either.

AEW may have a major re-match in the works for Kazuchika Okada

Kazuchika Okada's work since his debut on All Elite Wrestling TV earlier this year and following his alliance with The Elite has received a lot of praise from viewers and fans. Furthermore, according to a recent report from Ibou of WrestlePurists, The Ace of The New Era has impressed the Tony Khan-led promotion with his on-air performances, which has seemingly led to TBS Champion Mercedes Mone supposedly taking an interest in working with him on television.

The report also claimed that Okada's next important bout is likely to be a re-match against Claudio Castagnoli. Whether the match is going to be on the card for All Out 2024 could not be confirmed.

"From a pro wrestling standpoint, obviously, there's going to be another match with Claudio Castagnoli. I asked if that will be the match at All Out, and I got a shoulder-shrug emoji. So, there you go. But I can tell you that that is his next major, notable match. He's going to defend that against Claudio." [37:29 - 37:49]

It remains to be seen whether Kazuchika Okada will continue to reign as Continental Champion heading into All Out.

