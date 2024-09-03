Backstage AEW plans for Claudio Castagnoli ahead of All Out 2024 - Reports

Claudio Castagnoli may be set to have a massive rematch against one of AEW's top stars at All Out 2024, according to a recent report. The talent in question is none other than Kazuchika Okada.

The Swiss Superman had a highly anticipated showdown with The Rainmaker over the latter's Continental Championship last month on AEW Dynamite's television debut in the United Kingdom in Cardiff, Wales. Unfortunately, the blockbuster match ended in a 20-minute time-limit draw.

Following his match on Dynamite in Cardiff, Claudio Castagnoli cut a promo indicating that his quest for the Continental Title was not over. A report from Ibou of WrestlePurists has now shed light on The Swiss Cyborg's possible creative direction heading into AEW's upcoming pay-per-view All Out 2024.

Speaking on a recent YouTube video of WrestlePurists, Ibou claimed that All Elite Wrestling was happy with Kazuchika Okada's performance on television since his debut earlier this year, explicitly singling out his on-air sense of humor.

He also stated that Mercedes Mone wants to work with the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion and that the promotion is attempting to develop the dynamic between The CEO and Okada without fundamentally changing his character.

"So, here's the deal with Okada. They're very happy with his on-screen... like, charisma... not the Dave kind, but they basically think that he's really good on TV and the comedy stuff. Mercedes [Mone] would like to do more with him on air, so they're trying to tinker with how to do that while not totally bas******ing what he is as a pro wrestler." [ 37:01 -37:28]

Ibou also reported that Okada is set for a rematch with Claudio Castagnoli. Although the report claimed it would be the Japanese star's next significant match-up, it was not explicitly confirmed whether the bout would occur at All Out 2024 this Saturday.

"From a pro wrestling standpoint, obviously, there's going to be another match with Claudio Castagnoli. I asked if that will be the match at All Out, and I got a shoulder-shrug emoji. So, there you go. But I can tell you that that is his next major, notable match. He's going to defend that against Claudio." [37:29 - 37:49]

AEW's Claudio Castagnoli has earned several major victories lately

Despite failing to capture the Continental Championship from Kazuchika Okada on Dynamite, Claudio Castagnoli continued to wrestle prolifically, earning a massive win in Arena Mexico by emerging as the sole survivor of the international team in CMLL's 2024 International Grand Prix on August 23.

The King of Swing continued his winning ways when he, along with his Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Wheeler Yuta and former rival PAC, became the new AEW World Trios Champions in a London Ladders Match at All In 2024 inside Wembley Stadium two days later.

It remains to be seen whether Castagnoli will square off with Okada again at All Out 2024.

Please credit WrestlePurists and add H/T to Sportskeeda if using quotes from the article.

