Tony Khan makes a bold claim in new tweet after AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan went to his official Twitter account to make a bold claim after wrapping up this week’s Wednesday Night Dynamite, which was a successful show.

This week’s Dynamite episode featured multiple title matches. The fans got to see Samoa Joe defend his AEW World Championship against Hook, Christian Cage put his TNT Championship on the line against Dusty Rhodes, along with other bouts and segments.

After the show ended, Tony Khan posted a tweet thanking all the AEW fans who watched the episode. TK stated that he is excited about 2024 and claimed that this year will be exceptionally great for AEW.

“Thank you all who watched Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite tonight! I thought that it was an exciting show tonight, I really appreciate all of you who watched it, and I'm very excited about 2024 AEW, our fifth year together. I think that this can be our biggest year yet,” he tweeted,

Tony Khan’s AEW earned a massive profit in 2023

AEW achieved a huge milestone in 2023. According to the reports, the pro wrestling promotion earned a profit of around $170 million. The promotion finished the year 2022, grossing about $100 million in revenue. This means that in just one year, AEW not only doubled but increased its profit by around 64 to 69% percent, which is commendable.

Despite the staggering numbers, many believe that AEW still didn’t make enough profit, as several factors also led the promotion to face backlash in the second half of 2023.

All In 2023 was held in August in Wembley Stadium, London. The event broke attendance records and was the promotion’s biggest PPV of all time. But the backstage brawl between CM Punk and Jack Perry led to many problems afterward.

The company saw a decrease in rankings and viewership, which was accompanied by less attendance on weekly shows. Tony Khan is very hopeful for 2024, and only time will tell how AEW will do this year.

