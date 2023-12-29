AEW "not believed to be profitable" in 2023 - Reports

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has had a roller coaster of a year, during which it hit the highest of the highs and lowest of the lows. A report recently shed light on the Jacksonville-based company's performance in 2023, with the year ending in a few days.

The biggest positive during the year for the company was the success of the All In pay-per-view held in August in Wembley Stadium London, which shattered many attendance records for the young wrestling promotion. The event's success was, however, tainted by the backstage brawl between CM Punk and Jack Perry, leading to the termination of the Second City Saint. A dip in TV viewership, falling attendance for its weekly shows, and weak creative direction were some negatives for AEW during 2023.

In the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported an increase in the revenue of Tony Khan's company by 64 to 69 percent, which equates to $170-175 million. However, some contradictory insider reports have claimed that the increase was less than the above value but still more than 50 percent.

The reports also clarified that the growing revenue did not lead to gains for AEW, as the belief is that the Jacksonville-based company did not profit in 2023.

Tony Khan reveals his booking team ahead of AEW Worlds End pay-per-view

All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for its upcoming pay-per-view, Worlds End, which will take place on December 30, 2023, in Long Island, New York.

During the Worlds End media call recently, AEW's President and Head of Creative, Tony Khan, revealed the people involved in the company's booking decision. Bryan Danielson, Will Washington, Jimmy Jacobs, Sonjay Dutt, Sarah Stock, and Dean Malenko were the names thrown out by TK as his booking team during the call.

"We have a great group of people, right now in my office, just as an example yesterday we had a great group with Bryan Danielson, Will Washington, Jimmy Jacobs, Sonjay Dutt, Sarah Stock, and Dean Malenko, and several others that were in my office throughout the day at various points. Bryan had his match and people were in and out. I think everybody had great points and there were number of other people. But I did come up with a lot of it and we've been on an incredible run of shows," Tony Khan said. [From 22:18 to 22:59]

