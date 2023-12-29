Tony Khan reveals his booking team that includes Bryan Danielson, 63-year-old former WWE star, and more

The AEW President and CEO Tony Khan finally opens up on the team that helps him in terms of booking and making creative decisions. The lineup includes the former WWE Champion, Bryan Danielson, and other veterans.

As of now, Tony Khan has complete creative control of AEW along with being the CEO and President of the company. Furthermore, TK also holds creative control for his recent acquisition, Ring of Honor. However, Khan is not the only one taking all the burden, as he also has a team of veterans helping him in the creative process.

It is well known that Bryan Danielson is now a trustworthy advisor and a locker room leader for Tony Khan's promotion. A former WWE and WCW veteran, Dean Malenko is also a part of TK's booking team along with some other well-known names.

Speaking on the Worlds End media call recently, Khan Opened up about the people in his office who help him in terms of booking:

"We have a great group of people, right now in my office, just as an example yesterday we had a great group with Bryan Danielson, Will Washington, Jimmy Jacobs, Sonjay Dutt, Sarah Stock, and Dean Malenko, and several others that were in my office throughout the day at various points. Bryan had his match and people were in and out. I think everybody had great points and there were number of other people. But I did come up with a lot of it and we've been on an incredible run of shows." [From 22:18 to 22:59]

Check out the video below:

Tony Khan on not getting the setup he wanted

Tony Khan also admitted that he didn't get the particular set-up he wanted for the purpose of booking. But he was able to produce a good product regardless:

"It wasn’t quite the set-up I was looking for so I’ll see if I still get it, but very excited to talk about the science of the booking and I think in particular, recently, we’ve had some of the best shows we’ve ever done." [H/T: SEScoops]

Expand Tweet

Henceforth, only time will tell what TK has in store for the fans heading into 2024 and how he uses his booking team to the best of his ability.

If you use any of quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.