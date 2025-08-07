Tony Khan makes a huge announcement on Jon Moxley after he gets involved in life-threatening incident

Tony Khan made a major announcement about Jon Moxley after he was involved in a life-threatening incident last week. This will have huge ramifications for Dynamite later today.Moxley and Darby Allin were involved in a scuffle last week, with the latter almost throwing the former WWE star down the fire escape. Jon Moxley barely escaped, and had it not been for the security showing up on time, he could have been seriously hurt.Now, AEW President Tony Khan has taken to X/Twitter to announce that Jon Moxley will be taking on Speedball Mike Bailey on Dynamite tonight. He wrote:“#AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT! @JonMoxley vs @SpeedballBailey After @DarbyAllin tried to throw Moxley off of the Aragon Ballroom roof on #AEWCollision, Mox is livid, and he wants a fight here tonight! Speedball Bailey has accepted Mox’s challenge to open Dynamite TONIGHT!”The former AEW World Champion will no doubt be very angry after what happened on Collision last week and will look to start this week on a high. In the midst of all this, he would also like to send a message to Darby Allin since they're involved in a very heated rivalry that is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.