Tony Khan makes a huge announcement on Mercedes Mone's new boyfriend ahead of AEW Grand Slam Mexico

By Sujay
Published Jun 19, 2025 00:18 GMT
AEW president Tony Khan (left) and Mercedes Mone (right). (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel &amp; Mercedes Mone
AEW president Tony Khan (left) and Mercedes Mone (right) [Image credits: AEW YouTube channel & Mercedes Mone's Twitter page]

Tony Khan has made a huge announcement on Mercedes Mone’s new boyfriend ahead of AEW Grand Slam Mexico. This is sure to have a huge impact on the show.

Ad

Mercedes revealed yesterday that she was indeed dating Beast Mortos, and the two stars made it official on social media. Just one day after making their romance official, it has been revealed that Beast Mortos will be involved in a huge match at Grand Slam Mexico.

AEW president Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that he will be involved in a 10-man tag team match and will be teaming up with the Death Riders and Young Bucks to take on a host of other stars. He wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“TONIGHT Arena México 8pm ET/7pm CT @TBSNetwork/@StreamOnMax @youngbucks @BeastMortos World Champion @JonMoxley vs @WillOspreay @swerveconfident World Trios Champions @SamoaJoe @K_Shibata2022 @TrueWillieHobbs Don’t miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Grand Slam México TONIGHT!”

The event will no doubt be a great one, and with the announcement of this ten-man tag team match, it promises to make the night even better. It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Mone had a say in Beast Mortos taking part in this match, given that she has a lot of influence.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications