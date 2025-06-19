Tony Khan makes a huge announcement on Mercedes Mone's new boyfriend ahead of AEW Grand Slam Mexico

Tony Khan has made a huge announcement on Mercedes Mone’s new boyfriend ahead of AEW Grand Slam Mexico. This is sure to have a huge impact on the show.

Mercedes revealed yesterday that she was indeed dating Beast Mortos, and the two stars made it official on social media. Just one day after making their romance official, it has been revealed that Beast Mortos will be involved in a huge match at Grand Slam Mexico.

AEW president Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that he will be involved in a 10-man tag team match and will be teaming up with the Death Riders and Young Bucks to take on a host of other stars. He wrote:

“TONIGHT Arena México 8pm ET/7pm CT @TBSNetwork/@StreamOnMax @youngbucks @BeastMortos World Champion @JonMoxley vs @WillOspreay @swerveconfident World Trios Champions @SamoaJoe @K_Shibata2022 @TrueWillieHobbs Don’t miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Grand Slam México TONIGHT!”

The event will no doubt be a great one, and with the announcement of this ten-man tag team match, it promises to make the night even better. It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Mone had a say in Beast Mortos taking part in this match, given that she has a lot of influence.

