Tony Khan makes a huge announcement regarding Hangman Page's AEW World Title

The AEW President, Tony Khan announced a huge multi-man match concerning the AEW World Champion, Hangman Page. The match has been made official for Dynamite this upcoming Wednesday.Hangman Adam Page won the AEW World Championship at All In Texas after dethroning Jon Moxley. He has overcome multiple successful title defenses ever since then. Hangman defeated Samoa Joe to retain his World title at WrestleDream 2025 in his latest title defense. Meanwhile, Page's next challenger is set to be announced.Taiking to X, Tony Khan announced a four-way match for Fright Night Dynamite this Wedneday, where the winner will challenge Hangman for the AEW World title. The four-way will be between Samoa Joe, Bobby Lashley, Ricochet, and HOOK. Khan made the following announcement on X:&quot;FRIGHT NIGHT #AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT THIS WEDNESDAY, 10/29 Fright Night 4-Way Fight @FightBobby vs @KingRicochet vs @SamoaJoe vs @730HOOK It will be a 4-Way Fight for a shot at the World Title vs Hangman at #AEWFullGear! Don’t miss Fright Night Dynamite THIS WEDNESDAY NIGHT!&quot;Tony Khan announced a major title match for AEW CollisionOn the latest Collision episode, the CMLL star, Olympia made her AEW debut and defeated Taya Valkyria. later on the show, Olympia challenged Mercedes Mone for the CMLL Women's Championship. Following the challenge, Tony Khan officially announced the match for next week.Taking to the X social media platform, Tony announced that Mercedes will defend her CMLL Women's title against Olympia next Saturday on Collision:&quot;CMLL World Women's Title @MercedesVarnado vs Olympia Olympia confronted Moné in Arena México, and after Olympia’s win tonight, she'll collide vs The CEO for the @CMLL_OFICIAL Title NEXT SATURDAY! Moné vs Olympia NEXT SATURDAY!&quot;The CEO has been holding the CMLL Women's title for over four months along with several other titles. It remains to be seen if she manages to keep the title after this week's Collision.