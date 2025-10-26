Mercedes Moné's immediate AEW future officially confirmed

Mercedes Moné's next course of action has been revealed tonight. She is set for another blockbuster match next week on AEW Collision, and she will put one of her belts on the line.Recently, the CEO broke Ultimo Dragon's record for holding the most championship belts simultaneously. She captured her 12th belt after defeating Jody Threat to win the WPW Women's title. She did exactly what she set out to do, and it doesn't look like she's stopping anytime soon.Earlier tonight, Olympia from CMLL made her AEW debut, taking on Taya Valkyrie in singles competition. She ended up with a dominant victory, but it seems like she's not stopping there. Moments ago, a video aired of her backstage as she challenged Mercedes Moné for the CMLL Women's Championship. This has been made official for next week's episode of Collision.She wished to be the one to bring the belt back to Mexico. It will be interesting to see whether she can get the job done, as the likes of Persephone tried to do so but have fallen short.Mercedes Moné looks to keep a hold on her belt collection, but she'll also have a chance to make history. At AEW Full Gear in a few weeks, she'll be challenging Kris Statlander for the women's world title. She has been successful in capturing every belt she has set her eyes on, except for the biggest prize of them all. It remains to be seen whether she'll finally pull it off.She has bested Stat in their two previous encounters, but the women's world champion has been on an impressive run as of late, and she might not be the same woman she once defeated.