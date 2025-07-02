Tony Khan makes a huge announcement on The Young Bucks days after they suspend ex-WWE star from AEW

Tony Khan made a huge announcement regarding the Young Bucks. This comes just days after the brothers suspended a former WWE star from AEW.

Just a few days back, the Bucks decided to suspend Swerve Strickland after he put his hand on them on last week’s Dynamite. It was a spur-of-the-moment decision, and it is yet to be seen what Strickland thinks about it.

AEW president Tony Khan has now announced that the Bucks will be teaming up with Konosuke Takeshita to take on Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Bandido in a heroes vs villains match tomorrow on Dynamite. Taking to X, he wrote:

“Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Episode 300 8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max TOMORROW! Heroes vs Villains ROH World Champion @BandidoWrestler + @RoderickStrong / @KORCombat vs @takesoup + @YoungBucks Don’t miss @AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite 300 presented by @Superman TOMORROW NIGHT!”

The Young Bucks recently revealed injury setback after AEW Double or Nothing

At AEW Double or Nothing, the Young Bucks were involved in an Anarchy in the Arena match. Despite all the hard work, they ended up on the losing side.

Matthew Jackson of the Young Bucks posted a video on their YouTube channel in which he spoke about how they got injured during the match.

“Successful show today, Double or Nothing, Anarchy in the Arena. We’re at In-N-Out, our favorite place… a little banged up after our match. Nick got dinged, I have a wrap around my hamstring. It’s a pulled hamstring, it looks like. We’re both probably on the injured list for… a couple of weeks, [laughs], needless to say, but what a night. It was fun, it was truly anarchy," he said.

The Bucks made their way back to AEW at Grand Slam Mexico a few weeks ago, where they participated in a 10-man tag team match and ultimately won it.

