Tony Khan makes huge announcement on Toni Storm ahead of AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan made a blockbuster announcement concerning Toni Storm for the upcoming edition of Dynamite. Since retaining her AEW Women's World Championship against Megan Bayne at Dynasty, she started the World Title Eliminator challenge. So far, she has defeated Lady Frost, Queen Aminata, and Miyu Yamashita.

Along with the champion, Thunder Rosa, Penelope Ford, and Anna Jay will have a chance to gain momentum and might be close to a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship. Anna will wrestle on Dynamite after over four months while Thunder Rosa and Penelope Ford will look to change their fortunes after their previous losses.

Ahead of Wednesday, Tony Khan announced that the Timeless star will also be part of the Eliminator challenge as she will go against Penelope, Rosa, and Anna. The winner will receive a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship.

"Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT TBS + Max. TOMORROW, AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm fights 3 potential challengers all in line for a title shot: former World Champion @thunderrosa22, @thePenelopeFord, + @annajay___ in a World Title Eliminator 4-Way Match TOMORROW!" Tony posted.

Hulk Hogan heaps praise on Toni Storm

The Timeless star has become one of the most popular figures in the pro wrestling industry over the last year. Her character work has been one of the key aspects of her success.

While speaking with Forbes, Hulk Hogan revealed that he was a huge fan of the AEW Women's Champion after he saw Storm's match against Mariah May at the Revolution pay-per-view.

"Bro, I kind of like was all over the place until I watched that Toni Storm. The one that acts like the 1920s, the Roaring '20s. Bro, when I saw her start grinding in there and digging, and when I saw her gaffe through her hairline, when she pulled that blade through her hairline and she needed about 10 staples, I went: "Holy cr**, this girl ain’t playing." And the girl she was wrestling, I can’t remember her name. It was like a protege or a really hot blonde..." he said.

It remains to be seen who will win the upcoming match on Dynamite.

