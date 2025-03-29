Tony Khan makes a huge change due to WWE WrestleMania 41

Tony Khan has made a huge change to the AEW schedule and that is all down to WrestleMania 41. This might ruffle some feathers while also putting some doubt in some others' minds.

There is a lot at stake at this year’s WrestleMania. John Cena will be taking Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a match that is being awaited by almost all the fans in the wrestling world. The two-day event will be taking place on April 19 and 20, 2025, which is a Saturday and Sunday.

That has seemingly prompted Tony Khan to change the schedule for Collision. The show which usually takes place on Saturday will instead take place on Thursday, April 17, because of WrestleMania 41. This was confirmed after TNT updated their schedule for that particular week.

“According to TNT’s schedule... AEW Collision will air for the first time ever LIVE ON THURSDAY on April 17! This episode next month will NOT go head-to-head against WrestleMania 41. Both Dynamite/Collision will be live back to back nights named Spring Breakthru. 🔥”

Bill Apter thinks Tony Khan won't let Sting induct Lex Luger into the WWE Hall of Fame

It was revealed a few weeks back that Lex Luger was going to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. It was a very emotional moment for the veteran.

It was later reported that he wanted Sting to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. That complicates matters as Sting is still under contract with AEW. Bill Apter has given his two cents on this situation and said that Tony Khan won't let it happen.

Speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter said:

“Lex Luger and Diamond Dallas Page are best friends, like Sting and Lex Luger are. For some reason I just... don't see Sting doing [the induction], but I think then that Tony Khan and AEW will be booed very highly on the internet for not letting Sting do this.”

It will be interesting to see what Tony will have to say about this matter as the WrestleMania weekend edges closer.

