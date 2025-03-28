  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan
  • Tony Khan might not allow AEW veteran to return to WWE for a special occasion, says legendary journalist (Exclusive)

Tony Khan might not allow AEW veteran to return to WWE for a special occasion, says legendary journalist (Exclusive)

By Marc Middleton
Modified Mar 28, 2025 15:13 GMT
AEW President Tony Khan speaks to media, WWE Universe cheers live event action
Tony Khan speaks to media, WWE Universe [Photo Credits: AEW's YouTube Channel and WWE.com]

AEW is approaching its seventh annual Double Or Nothing show, while WWE's 41st annual WrestleMania will be taking place in three weeks. Both companies are gearing up for their marquee events amid rumors of potential cross-promotion. Meanwhile, Bill Apter just opened up on AEW's involvement in one of WWE's biggest happenings of the year.

Ad

Lex Luger is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 Weekend. The obvious choice to induct The Total Package is longtime friend and foe Sting. After retiring at Revolution last year, the WCW legend has remained on good terms with Tony Khan as an ambassador of All Elite Wrestling and is signed to a contract similar to WWE Legends deals.

The Stinger has been mentioned to WWE officials as Luger's choice for the Hall of Fame, but sources have noted that the ball is in Khan's court. Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter revealed that another WWE Hall of Famer may handle Luger's induction: Diamond Dallas Page. Apter predicted this would lead to more fan heat on AEW.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Lex Luger and Diamond Dallas Page are best friends, like Sting and Lex Luger are. For some reason I just... don't see Sting doing [the induction], but I think then that Tony Khan and AEW will be booed very highly on the internet for not letting Sting do this," Bill Apter said. [From 2:02 - 2:20]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

WWE inducted Sting into its 2016 Hall of Fame class, with Ric Flair handling the honor. Sting's speech included the announcement of his first retirement.

Updated AEW Collision lineup for tomorrow

Saturday's Collision will air live from the Panther Arena on the campus of the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee. Below is the updated lineup:

  1. Mercedes Moné will be in action
  2. Jay White vs. Kevin Knight
  3. Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata
  4. Wheeler Yuta vs. Dax Harwood
  5. Top Flight vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith
Ad

Officials have not named Mercedes' opponent for Collision, but this will likely be a non-title match. The TBS Champion is coming off last week's Dynamite win over Billie Starkz, while the rumored Mercedes vs. Athena match continues to be speculated on.

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी