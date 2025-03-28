Tony Khan might not allow AEW veteran to return to WWE for a special occasion, says legendary journalist (Exclusive)

AEW is approaching its seventh annual Double Or Nothing show, while WWE's 41st annual WrestleMania will be taking place in three weeks. Both companies are gearing up for their marquee events amid rumors of potential cross-promotion. Meanwhile, Bill Apter just opened up on AEW's involvement in one of WWE's biggest happenings of the year.

Lex Luger is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 Weekend. The obvious choice to induct The Total Package is longtime friend and foe Sting. After retiring at Revolution last year, the WCW legend has remained on good terms with Tony Khan as an ambassador of All Elite Wrestling and is signed to a contract similar to WWE Legends deals.

The Stinger has been mentioned to WWE officials as Luger's choice for the Hall of Fame, but sources have noted that the ball is in Khan's court. Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter revealed that another WWE Hall of Famer may handle Luger's induction: Diamond Dallas Page. Apter predicted this would lead to more fan heat on AEW.

"Lex Luger and Diamond Dallas Page are best friends, like Sting and Lex Luger are. For some reason I just... don't see Sting doing [the induction], but I think then that Tony Khan and AEW will be booed very highly on the internet for not letting Sting do this," Bill Apter said. [From 2:02 - 2:20]

WWE inducted Sting into its 2016 Hall of Fame class, with Ric Flair handling the honor. Sting's speech included the announcement of his first retirement.

Updated AEW Collision lineup for tomorrow

Saturday's Collision will air live from the Panther Arena on the campus of the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee. Below is the updated lineup:

Mercedes Moné will be in action Jay White vs. Kevin Knight Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata Wheeler Yuta vs. Dax Harwood Top Flight vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith

Officials have not named Mercedes' opponent for Collision, but this will likely be a non-title match. The TBS Champion is coming off last week's Dynamite win over Billie Starkz, while the rumored Mercedes vs. Athena match continues to be speculated on.

