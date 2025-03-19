Tony Khan makes an important announcement just a day before AEW Dynamite

There's a lot to unfold in AEW Dynamite this week. The Jacksonville-based promotion will present this week's Wednesday night show at Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Nebraska. All Elite's head honcho, Tony Khan, made a major announcement regarding the upcoming show just a day before.

Omaha is currently on high alert. The region is experiencing heavy snowfall and a blizzard, so the All Elite stars might be having trouble reaching the venue.

Given the weather in Omaha, Tony Khan hopped on X (fka Twitter) to inform the fans about the upcoming AEW show. He stated that all the advertised stars for Wednesday night had reached the venue. More stars will be in action on the show. The company will advertise them only after they arrive safely at the arena.

He tweeted, "It’s Wednesday, 3/19, final day of winter, there’s a blizzard in Omaha today! We have 3 huge #AEWDynamite fights set for tonight, all advertised wrestlers are in Omaha now! We have more to announce for tonight when the rest of the team arrives safely! Don’t miss Dynamite TONIGHT!"

Check out Tony Khan's announcement below:

Match card for AEW Dynamite 3/19

The upcoming March 19 edition of the AEW flagship show will feature high-profile matches. The True King, Jon Moxley, is set to defend the AEW World Championship in a Revolution rematch against The Rated-R Superstar Cope. It will be a Street Fight match.

Megan Bayne and Kris Statlander will go one-on-one against each other in a singles bout. The two have been feuding with each other for weeks now. Penelope Ford and Thunder Rosa are also involved in the rivalry.

This week will see Orange Cassidy, Mark Davis, Ricochet, and Speedball Mike Bailey clash in a four-way eliminator match on the show. The winner will face The Best Bout Machine, Kenny Omega, for the AEW International Championship at Dynasty PPV.

