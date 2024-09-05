Tony Khan makes major AEW announcement after Dynamite goes off the air

Tony Khan has just made a major announcement after tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite went off-air. This was regarding the bout between Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland at All Out.

Initially, both men were set to face one another in a Steel Cage match. As of now, Swerve has won two of the three matches they have had, with the third being a time-limit draw.

Just moments ago, Hangman made this even more personal after ditching their contract signing for All Out and physically going to Swerve Strickland's childhood home, which he had just bought back and burning it to the ground.

Tony Khan came out following tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite and added a stipulation for this match, turning it into an Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage Match. It means that Khan and the promotion are not held accountable for whatever happens in the match.

This also means that the results do not go officially into the company's record books.

Matches of this sort allow the people involved to go all out, and Hangman and Swerve will surely tear each other apart this weekend.

