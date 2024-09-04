AEW star Swerve Strickland purchases his childhood home; sends an emotional message

Swerve Strickland became a permanent main-event talent in the eyes of many fans during his AEW World Championship reign, and Tony Khan confirmed it by signing the 33-year-old to a major contract extension. Strickland has used the money from that extension to purchase his childhood home, and he sent an inspiring message about it today on social media.

Swerve's new contract is reportedly one of the biggest in AEW and the wrestling industry overall. In a digital exclusive, the former World Champion revealed that he'd bought his childhood home with the help of Prince Nana. In the video posted by AEW on X, Strickland talked about growing up in Tacoma, WA, and revealed that his family's home was foreclosed upon when he was a teenager.

Swerve Strickland swore to himself that he would one day become successful enough to buy the house back so that he could raise his children in it. He's now done just that, and he celebrated the moment by noting that he's accomplished a lifelong goal:

"Life long goal accomplished," Swerve wrote on X.

Swerve Strickland seemingly confirms AEW All Out 2024 main event

After losing the AEW World Championship at All In 2024 last month, Swerve Strickland has only one man to direct his rage at: 'Hangman' Adam Page. The latter tried to interfere in Strickland's main event match against Bryan Danielson but was held back by security. Still, his distraction may have allowed The American Dragon to gain the upper hand.

AEW recently announced that Strickland and Page will clash once again at All Out 2024 in a Cage Match. Reports circulated today that the highly anticipated bout could be the main event of the pay-per-view despite Bryan Danielson's title defense against Jack Perry happening at the show.

Swerve Strickland took to X today and seemingly confirmed the reports, noting that he would now be the headliner for both All In and All Out:

"ALL IN/ ALL OUT: Main Eventer," Swerve wrote.

This will be the fourth singles match between Strickland and Page. The hatred the two have for each other is at an all-time high, and fans are looking forward to seeing them locked in a steel cage together. Whether Strickland can vanquish his foe once and for all remains to be seen.

