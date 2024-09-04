Potential plans for AEW All Out main event - Reports

AEW is going to hold its next PPV All Out on September 7, 2024, at Now Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Many high-profile matches have already been announced for the event including Bryan Danielson vs. Jack Perry where the former will defend his AEW World Championship.

Since the World Champion will be in action, many fans assumed that he would be featured in the main event of the show. However, that might not be the case.

According to Wrestling Observer Live, the Swerve Strickland vs Hangman Page will be the main event of the night. The two rivals are set to brawl it out inside a steel cage at the event.

At All In, The Realest Star put his World Championship on the line against former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson in a title vs. career match. Unfortunately, he lost the bout and therefore the title as well. During the match, Hangman emerged from the crowd and provided a distraction that let The American Dragon capitalize and defeat Swerve for the tile.

Hangman Page says Swerve Strickland should never have won the AEW World Championship

Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland have been feuding since last year. The rivalry turned very personal and extra bitter after Swerve attacked Page in his home.

A few weeks ago, Hangman Page sat down for an interview with Paste Magazine. During the interview, the star stated that he would never forgive the former AEW World Champion for what he's done, not even if the latter begs for mercy.

Hangman then stated that Swerve Strickland never deserved to be the World Champion. He is the one who deserves to be the owner of the belt. Page then added that he has a goal and that is to erase his nemesis from the history books.

