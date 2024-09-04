Swerve Strickland confirms major AEW rumor

Swerve Strickland's first AEW World Championship reign ended after 126 days when he lost to Bryan Danielson at All In 2024. The top star is looking to bounce back with a major victory and has just confirmed an interesting rumor headed into tonight's All Out go-home edition of Dynamite.

The New Flavor and The American Dragon headlined the second annual All In Pay-Per-View from London, in front of a packed Wembley Stadium. Danielson's career was on the line in the 26-minute main event. However, Strickland is now set to do battle with a heated rival at All Out this weekend as he and Adam Page will step inside a Steel Cage for their fifth AEW singles bout.

The Hangman vs. Swerve Steel Cage Match was rumored to be the All Out main event on Saturday. However, Swerve took to X (formerly Twitter) today to react to the rumor. The 13-year industry veteran seemingly confirmed that he will be in the All Out main event.

Trending

"ALL IN/ ALL OUT: Main Eventer," Swerve Strickland wrote in response to the rumor.

Expand Tweet

Strickland defeated Page three times in 2023: WrestleDream in October, Title Tuesday Dynamite nine days later, and a Texas Death Match at Full Gear in November. Their fourth singles bout ended in a thirty-minute time-limit draw this past February on Dynamite.

AEW All Out update for Saturday

AEW's sixth annual All Out Pay-Per-View is set to air this Saturday. The big event is airing just thirteen days after All In.

The All Out lineup is expected to be confirmed on tonight's Dynamite, or Saturday's Collision. Below is the updated card:

Steel Cage Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Adam Page

Swerve Strickland vs. Adam Page Career Threatening World Championship Match: Bryan Danielson (c) puts career up vs. TNT Champion Jack Perry

Bryan Danielson (c) puts career up vs. TNT Champion Jack Perry International Championship Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. PAC

Will Ospreay (c) vs. PAC TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Hikaru Shida Chicago Street Fight for the CMLL World Women's Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Kris Statlander

Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Kris Statlander MJF vs. Daniel Garcia

Expand Tweet

The AEW All Out Zero Hour pre-show is set to begin at 6:30 pm ET on Saturday, live from the NOW Arena near Chicago. The main card will kick off on pay-per-view at 8 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback