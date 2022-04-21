Tony Khan announces first AEW-NJPW Supershow on Dynamite

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan announced the First-Ever Joint Pay-Per-View, bringing together All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling this year.

AEW and NJPW have had a fruitful working relationship since February 2021. Several prominent New Japan stars like Kenta, Minoru Suzuki, Yuji Nagata, and Jay White have appeared in the All Elite scene. Furthermore, Tony Khan's recent acquisition of ROH also indicated that he was okay with acknowledging other wrestling promotions.

After the match between Cm Punk and Dustin Rhodes on Dynamite, Tony Schiavone called Khan for the highly-anticipated announcement the latter teased recently. His entry got the audience hyped as he invited the president of NJPW, Takami Ohbari.

However, Adam Cole took control of the mic and called out Jay White to make the announcement. This led to the unveiling of the First-Ever Joint Pay-Per-View for the company, titled AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, which will take place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on June 26 this year.

Jay White bragged about his achievements during the AEW announcement

While making the announcement, Jay White did not shy away from declaring his high status on the wrestling scene.

The New Japan star bragged that the last time the Japanese promotion co-hosted an event in the United States, he single-handedly sold-out Madison Square Garden. White added that it’s still the era of the Bullet Club and the Undisputed Elite, showcasing his positive relationship with Adam Cole's faction.

It is worth noting that The Switchblade made his first appearance in All Elite Wrestling on the February 9th, 2022, edition of Dynamite. On his debut, the 29-year-old helped Young Bucks and Adam Cole attack Trent Beretta in a backstage segment.

The 'Forbidden Door' is now quite literally wide open with Tony Khan's latest business move. Fans will have to tune in to the PPV on June 26 to see how the event unfolds.

