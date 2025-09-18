  • home icon
Tony Khan makes a major announcement regarding AEW's future

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 18, 2025
Tony Khan is AEW
Tony Khan is AEW's President [Image Credit: AEW's YouTube]

AEW President Tony Khan recently made a huge declaration during the special edition of Dynamite. All Out Toronto is just a few days away. Recently, the Jacksonville-based promotion executed a solid go-home show for the pay-per-view. Dynamite held a three-hour special show this week.

MJF, Toni Storm, Hurt Syndicate, Hangman Page, and many other stars appeared at the event. The recent edition featured pay-per-view-worthy matches. Many stories progressed on the flagship show, and fans cannot wait to see the payoff this Saturday. This was their first show after ending their 2300 Arena Residency.

The 'September to Remember' edition of Dynamite took place in Canada Life Place in London, Ontario. The crowd was on its feet for the entire three hours. Seeing the audience's reaction, Tony Khan took to X (fka Twitter) and announced that they will be conducting a major event there every year.

"London, Ontario, We are coming back here every year, YOU ARE TREMENDOUS #AEWDynamite NOW. #SeptemberToRemember," he wrote.

Veteran says AEW should counter-program WWE

WWE recently announced that it will be going to Saudi Arabia for WrestleMania 43. This will be a huge opportunity for Tony Khan.

While speaking on Busted Open, Bully Ray claimed that AEW should capitalize on the United States' audience when WWE goes to Saudi Arabia and counterprogram them.

"This is your opportunity to put on an event for the United States where [you say], 'Okay, wrestling fans, if they want to take their show all the way over there, fine. Here is what we're doing.' This would be a great opportunity for AEW to counter-program the biggest show on WWE's calendar. And since the perception is the WWE is being greedy and they're going after all the money, this is all about money, this decision to go to Saudi. What's the opposite of going after the money and only being about money? The opposite is free," he said.

It will be interesting to see how All Out performs this Saturday against WWE's WrestlePalooza.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
