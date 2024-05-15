Tony Khan makes major announcement regarding this week's AEW Dynamite

Tonight's AEW Dynamite will air live from Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, WA. Tony Khan has just made a major announcement regarding the show.

Much has been said of the relationship between Warner Bros. Discovery and AEW lately, but the entertainment giant often allows the Jacksonville-based promotion to have overruns, which is when AEW's shows overflow beyond their allotted schedule, usually by a few minutes.

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite features a stacked card as the sixth annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view looms, so it should come as no surprise that WBD has allowed an overrun for the show. All Elite President Tony Khan took to X/Twitter today to announce it, referring to the overrun as "significant."

"With so much exciting action set for this evening's Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, our amazing partners at @TBSNetwork have given us a significant overrun for tonight's show! Thank you all watching @AEW on TBS live at 8pm ET/7pm CT tonight! You won't want to miss AEW tonight!" wrote Khan.

Updated card for tonight's AEW Dynamite

AEW continues its build to Double or Nothing with tonight's Dynamite. The flagship Wednesday show features several matches and segments from the company's top stars.

Here's the updated card, courtesy of today's AEW Control Center:

HOOK will address Chris Jericho

Roderick Strong and Will Ospreay will meet face-to-face

Adam Copeland will address Malakai Black

Mercedes Moné vs. Willow Nightingale contract signing

The Young Bucks vs. Matt Sydal and Christopher Daniels - World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match

World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Cage - World Championship Eliminator Match

Toni Storm vs. Harley Cameron - Non-title Grudge Match

Kyle Fletcher & Jeff Cobb vs. Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson

Kazuchika Okada vs. Dax Harwood - Continental Championship match

Many of the matches and segments on tonight's AEW Dynamite feature more building blocks for Double or Nothing on May 26. Fans can catch tonight's show on TBS starting at 8/7c.