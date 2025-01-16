Tony Khan makes a pretty big statement on Dustin Rhodes' AEW future

The AEW President, Tony Khan, made a huge statement regarding the current ROH World Tag Team Champion, Dustin Rhodes' future. Dustin currently holds two titles as well.

Dustin Rhodes has been in the pro wrestling business since the 1980s and has performed in all major promotions as well. He has been with AEW since its inception in 2019. Dustin is currently both the ROH World Tag Team Champion and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion with Sammy Guevara and The Von Erichs, respectively.

With Dustin holding two titles already, the AEW and Ring of Honor President, Tony Khan, was asked whether the veteran would go after the current ROH World Champion, Chris Jericho, as well. During his appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Khan opened up on Dustin's future in the company, implying that he could go after the singles titles.

"Potentially, there's a lot of great things we could do there, I think Dustin Rhodes has been a great wrestler in AEW. He's challenged for the TNT title, we've Dustin Rhodes wrestle at the top of the profession here in AEW as great as he's ever been. [...] Like you said, he's got two World Championships in Ring of Honor and absolutely he'd love to chase singles gold at some place too, either in ROH or in AEW." [From 11:52-12:39]

Tony Khan recalled watching Dustin Rhodes as a child

As mentioned earlier, Dustin Rhodes has been in the wrestling business since the 1980s. Tony Khan also recalled when his first wrestling match on live TV featured Dustin in it. Khan revealed the following:

"He is somebody that I watched since I was a small child, he's one of the first wrestlers I ever saw. In fact, I think the first wrestling match I ever watched on live TV was Dustin Rhodes in the ring, and I've been following him my whole life and it's amazing the level that Dustin's wrestling at right now." [From 12:11-12:27]

Moreover, only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for Dustin Rhodes in his potential last run.

If you use parts from the above quotes, please credit 'Battleground Podcast' and give h/t to 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' for transcription.

