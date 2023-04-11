Tony Khan may have buried popular AEW star after major debut, claims WWE veteran

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently shared his views on the debut of Jay White during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. He claimed that Tony Khan may have buried one of the promotion's most popular stars in Ricky Starks.

During last week's Dynamite, wrestling fans were surprised by the unexpected debut of Jay White. Originally, Ricky Starks was scheduled to face Juice Robinson in a match. However, before the match could begin, White and Robinson attacked Starks, resulting in a no-contest decision for the bout.

On the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette expressed disappointment with the way the match played out. He argued that Ricky Starks had no chance to showcase his abilities against Robinson due to being distracted by Jay White's entrance music.

"If you trusted your show and your viewers and your talent to let Ricky Starks have a match with Juicy [Juice Robinson] - and you don't even have beat Juicy, it could be Starks on the verge of it - but at least Starks has done his sh*t. He looks good. He looks like somebody. Instead, he gets distracted by a guy coming down to music pumped out by the opponent he was supposed to have, beat up by both of them."

The wrestling legend was also irked that Starks never got in any offense.

"He gets no offensive sh*t in at all, except fighting back from a mugging, and ends up flat on his face in 4 minutes," Cornette said. [1:04:48 -1:05:25]

Tony Khan faces criticism from Jim Cornette over AEW's booking decisions

On the same episode of his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette took aim at AEW's creative direction.

He criticized Tony Khan for focusing too heavily on making a quick impact, citing the debut of Jay White as a prime example.

"Here is where I think the numbers nerds sacrificed the story, the quality of the show, and the purpose of the business they were trying to conduct for the sake of having something shocking happen real quick. Because to them, in their little minor league mindset, Tony and his crew, Jay White is a big f**king deal. ‘Oh my God, we got Jay White!’ I'm sure he paid him a fortune. So they wanted to make sure that everybody knew the Jay White was there right off the bat." [1:04:07 - 1:04:40]

Cornette said that AEW's constant need to sign big names and generate buzz could ultimately hurt the quality of the show and hinder the company's long-term plans.

It remains to be seen how a potential feud between Ricky Starks and Jay White will pan out in the near future in AEW.

