Tony Khan opens up about AEW's future under Warner Bros. Discovery after recent merger

Tony Khan recently revealed that he has an upcoming meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery, saying the conversations have been good so far.

Due to Warner Media's merger with Discovery, AEW's future became a topic of discussion as Warner owns TNT and TBS. Questions increased after Warner Bros. Discovery announced they'd be stepping away from scripted programming. However, Khan remained positive when asked about the situation.

During the most recent Post Daily News, Wai Ting & Bruce Lord went over Khan's interview with Post Wrestling founder John Pollock:

"I have had great conversations with the people at Warner Brothers Discovery about the partnership. And this new management that has come from Discovery has expertise in many areas, including streaming, which is an area where I believe we can expand our partnership in addition to the great television we put on every week." (from 05:55 onward)

Khan continued, noting that they could find a global audience due to Warner Bros. Discovery's far reach:

"We can expand, I think, internationally together and also reality TV, which is one of the incredible core competencies where Discovery is a worldwide leader. So a lot of great opportunities together for the future." (from 06:26 onward)

Hopefully, the AEW President will continue to build upon his relationship with the entertainment company so fans can continue to catch Dynamite and Rampage on TBS and TNT.

Tony Khan revealed that the upcoming Forbidden Door PPV is a collaborative effort between himself and NJPW's booker, Gedō

During the same interview, Tony Khan praised the teams behind booking AEW and NJPW and looked forward to the weekend's PPV:

"I think we both have great offices, Gedo has Rocky Romero and a number of very intelligent people who work with him, and I have a lot of smart people that work with me. But it is primarily myself and Gedo. The two of us have both put forward the top wrestlers on AEW and some of the top wrestlers in NJPW, and they’re going to come together on Sunday for a great PPV." (from 04:01 onward)

With Forbidden Door PPV only days away, fan anticipation is growing. Unfortunately, stars like Bryan Danielson and Tomohiro Ishii won't make the show due to injuries.

