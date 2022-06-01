"Now I get to work for him" - Popular AEW star recalls his first meeting with Tony Khan at a WWE legend's party

Tony Khan has brought in several big names from WWE to AEW. One of the biggest stars currently signed to his promotion is undoubtedly Jeff Hardy. In a recent interview, Hardy detailed meeting Khan at Ric Flair's anniversary party.

After acquiring Chris Jericho from WWE first and foremost, Khan also roped in the likes of Keith Lee and Adam Cole. One of the biggest and most anticipated signings was Jeff Hardy, as joining AEW meant that The Hardys would reunite once again.

During Jeff Hardy's appearance on Talk is Jericho, the veteran wrestler recalled his first ever meeting with Khan.

"I actually met [Tony Khan] at Ric Flair’s anniversary party a long time ago, and I didn’t know who he was. But then yeah, he said ‘I own this company called AEW’ I said ‘No s***! Oh wow, this is crazy!’ But yeah, we had a great time and first impression was an incredible experience. And now I get to work for him. It’s exactly where I’m supposed to be," Jeff said. (24:50 onwards)

Tony Khan has made a number of good booking choices and for quite some time wrestlers have flocked to AEW due to the freedom they'd have there. So far, no wrestler has come out and slammed Khan the way quite a few have slammed Vince McMahon over the years.

Tony Khan and MJF were reportedly meant to have a sit-down meeting after this weekend's events

One AEW name that could very well exit soon is MJF. Over the course of the Double or Nothing weekend, the star caused quite the stir in the wrestling world. According to Fightful Select, Friedman and Tony Khan were set to have a meeting today.

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206 Reportedly, MJF has a booked flight out of Las Vegas before Double or Nothing. IF, and I mean IF this is legit, you don't do this to the company, or Wardlow. He of all people doesn't deserve it. If MJF wants to work for WWE, let him. Make your money. It comes at a MAJOR cost Reportedly, MJF has a booked flight out of Las Vegas before Double or Nothing. IF, and I mean IF this is legit, you don't do this to the company, or Wardlow. He of all people doesn't deserve it. If MJF wants to work for WWE, let him. Make your money. It comes at a MAJOR cost

Initially, MJF was a no-show at a fan event, which spiraled to reports of Friedman allegedly booking a flight out of Las Vegas. This news caused even more backlash from fans, who were now more agitated about MJF leaving fans high and dry than his heel antics.

