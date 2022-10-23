Tony Khan and multiple AEW stars pay tribute to lead video engineer Brian Muster after Rampage went off-air

AEW President Tony Khan, along with Jon Moxley and several other stars, paid tribute to lead video engineer Brian Muster, who unexpectedly passed away this week.

Brian Muster was associated with the industry for nearly 13 years, out of which the last three were with AEW. On the news of his passing, a GoFundMe page was set up to support his family. It has been reported that Tony Khan, Darby Allin, Chris Jericho, Amanda Huber, Nick Jackson, Kevin Sullivan, and others supported the grieving family in their time of need.

After the latest edition of Rampage went off the air, Khan made an appearance to address the audience as they celebrated Orange Cassidy's win. He then called out TNT Champion Wardlow and Jon Moxley. The world champion showcased his gratitude to the production crew.

"A lot of you might not know, you don't see him on TV every week but he's been with us, he's a huge part of the show, a huge part of a lot of our lives. And this week AEW lost a very important part of the team, his name was Brian Muster and the guys called him 'Mongo'. And we found out Brian passed away unexpectedly couple days ago and for everybody on the production team, I think today was probably one of the most challenging days of work of ever. And it would mean a lot I think to everybody here if you guys could just chant his name along with us," stated Tony Khan. [9:24 - 10:02]

Check out the entire tribute below:

AEW President Tony Khan also remembered Brodie Lee

Since Brodie Lee's tragic passing in 2020, Tony Khan and AEW have taken care of his family, wife, and two sons. A special tribute was held in memory of Brodie Lee in December 2020. Brodie Lee Jr., nicknamed 'Negative 1' in the promotion, often appears at varied events donning a mask.

In the same segment, after Rampage went off air, Khan was accompanied by Brodie Lee's sons to the ring. He acknowledged their presence before asking fans to cheer on for Brodie Lee.

Brodie Lee's presence continues to be missed in AEW and WWE. Following his return at Extreme Rules on October 8, Bray Wyatt also paid tribute to his friend. Lee was a mainstay in WWE as part of the Wyatt Family. After moving to All Elite Wrestling, Lee won the TNT Title and was also the leader of The Dark Order.

Everyone here at Sportskeeda would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Brian Muster.

