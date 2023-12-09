"Tony Khan needs to be called out" - Wrestling veteran goes off on the AEW President

AEW President Tony Khan often faces a lot of criticism from many fans and wrestling personalities. It seems like another wrestling veteran has bashed Khan for refusing help from experienced stars while writing AEW shows.

The veteran in question is Disco Inferno, who has spoken about the need to call out Tony Khan for not listening to people. All Elite Wrestling was one of the hottest acts after its emergence in 2019. However, the company has suffered major setbacks in recent years.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno voiced his criticism against Tony Khan and explained that Khan can take help from a number of stars already on his roster:

"Tony needs to be called out, he needs assistance. He can't convince the wrestlers, producers, and everybody in that company that has been doing this for 10, 20 years that he can write all those shows by himself... You need assistance writing the show, he has creative people like Sanjay, Jay Lethal, Jeff [Jarrett], and the word coming out of there is that he doesn't want to listen to people." [From 06:08 to 06:56]

Tony Khan wants to see Sting at AEW All In 2024

AEW President Tony Khan is hopeful of getting WWE Hall of Famer Sting to appear at All In 2024 after having the success the event had earlier this year.

Sting is currently on his retirement tour in All Elite Wrestling, and he will compete in his final match at Revolution next year in February 2024. However, Khan is hoping that Sting's retirement won't prevent him from showing up next year at Wembley Stadium.

Speaking with BBC West Midlands, TK stated the following:

“Of course, Sting was a huge part of the original AEW All In at Wembley Stadium. When Sting came out to Metallica, what a moment. ‘Seek and Destroy’ will be something that will live on in perpetuity in the video library as a great moment. I hope Sting will come. He’ll be retired at that point, but I hope he’ll still come be an ambassador because he’s in many ways AEW’s greatest legend, and I think he’s one of wrestling’s greatest legends.”

