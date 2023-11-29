Tony Khan wants WWE legend at AEW All In 2024

All In 2023 has been AEW's greatest success to date. The record-setting pay-per-view captivated audiences around the world, and Tony Khan will be hoping to repeat the magic at next year's blockbuster event by hopefully getting a major WWE legend to appear at the show.

The WWE legend in question, Sting, is in the midst of his retirement tour in AEW at the moment, with his career set to come to an end at Revolution next year. Tony Khan is hoping that The Icon's time away from the ring won't prevent him from showing up at Wembley Stadium next year.

The AEW boss told BBC West Midlands the following:

“Of course, Sting was a huge part of the original AEW All In at Wembley Stadium. When Sting came out to Metallica, what a moment. ‘Seek and Destroy’ will be something that will live on in perpetuity in the video library as a great moment. I hope Sting will come. He’ll be retired at that point, but I hope he’ll still come be an ambassador because he’s in many ways AEW’s greatest legend, and I think he’s one of wrestling’s greatest legends.”

Expand Tweet

For the time being, Sting is focussing on his final stretch as an active wrestler. There is still much speculation as to who the WWE Hall of Famer's final opponent will be.

Tony Khan discusses Sting's final days in AEW

It's no secret that Tony Khan is a huge fan of Sting. The two have been working closely together to curate the ideal retirement tour for The Icon, Khan recently revealed:

“I’m working with him very closely and still overseeing what we do but also talking to Sting because I want to make sure it’s people he feels comfortable wrestling and people he wants to get in the ring with, matches he’s excited about. That’s how we’ve done it this whole time, and we’re gonna keep doing it because Sting’s final run has been I believe one of the great send-offs in wrestling so far."

Expand Tweet

Numerous wrestling personalities have praised Tony Khan's booking of Sting, and by the looks of things, the ending will be just as fitting for the legend.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes