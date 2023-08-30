Recent reports shed light on legitimacy of AEW All In's attendance

AEW's All In pay-per-view was the promotion's biggest event so far and allegedly had over 80,000 fans in attendance. While some questioned the numbers online, PWInsider has now reported on whether it was legitimate or not.

While the promotion was only established four years ago in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has already broken many records. Over the past four years, Tony Khan has turned his promotion into what many consider the only legitimate competitor for WWE.

Per a recent PWInsider report, the announced attendance numbers disclosed by AEW were 100 percent legitimate. The promotion allegedly didn't include comparables, visitors, or any other persons who didn't pay but attended the event. AEW seemingly wanted to make sure that only the paid number was officially announced, and that nothing was over-inflated.

Despite the success of All In, backstage strife has yet again taken the attention away from the talent on the roster and their achievements. Ahead of the drama, it was claimed that CM Punk was allowed to ban stars from Collision, and Eric Bischoff believes Tony Khan is to blame for this.

WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav is allegedly very happy with AEW

The creation of Saturday's Collision show surprised many of the promotion's online detractors. Some argued that the dwindling numbers of Dynamite and Rampage didn't justify the new show. However, while online fans can be more informed than most, David Zaslav seems to have access to data that they don't.

During the media call ahead of AEW All In, Tony Khan revealed that Zaslav is very happy with the promotion. Additionally, Khan also recalled how the Warner CEO met his father, Shahid Khan.

"I saw Mr. Zaslav over the holidays with my father and I walked up and introduced my father to him and the first thing he said to my dad is, 'You’re son is f’n’ killing it!' So I was very pleased with that and proud of that and always nice when your boss tells your dad that you’re doing a good job and I believe it’s true."

Warner Bros. Discovery's move toward streaming and recent internal changes have affected many programs and movies so far. Since AEW is still on air and being rewarded with new shows, it seems like Tony Khan is impressing the right people after all.

