AEW will not have any "real future" if reports of backstage administration are true, says Eric Bischoff

Since the inception of AEW, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has been a critic of the Jacksonville-based company and has been pretty vocal in expressing his views.

Over the past few weeks, there have been multiple reports about the backstage altercations and controversies in Tony Khan's company due to CM Punk having a say in backstage decisions at Collision. Conflicts between Punk and stars such as Ryan Nemeth and Jack Perry have been recently reported.

Speaking on the Locked & Loaded podcast, Bischoff expressed his views about the backstage situation in AEW and blamed Tony Khan for letting things get out of hand. The veteran thinks if the same goes on, the company will not have any real future.

"If it happens to be true, what in the name of f*k?" Bischoff said regarding reports of Punk having the ability to decide who is and is not booked for AEW Collision tapings. "Who's running that company? Is Tony Khan this little dweeb that just is in love with CM Punk and is letting a talent dictate how Tony runs the business he's invested upwards of $100 million in? What? How does this happen?"

Bischoff continued:

"This guy is — if any of this is true, I blame it all on Tony Khan. He's a b**h. He's letting CM Punk run roughshod over everybody in the company. I don't see AEW having any kind of a real future if indeed this is true." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Backstage brawl reported during AEW All In pay-per-view

Last night's All In pay-per-view in Wembley Stadium, London, was one of the biggest events in All Elite Wrestling's history. Over 81,000 plus fans were in attendance for the event, and it was termed a success based on the quality of wrestling offered. However, two stars were involved in a backstage alternation before the event went on air.

Fightful Select reported that an altercation between Jack Perry and CM Punk took place before Punk's match against Samoa Joe. The report also stated that Perry started the conflict, and things got physical backstage.

While complete details about the incident are not known, it still implies that the backstage situation in All Elite Wrestling is volatile and might be a thorn in the side of the company, which is otherwise hitting on all cylinders in terms of wrestling.

