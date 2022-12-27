"Tony Khan needs to stop listening to his moron EVPs" – Twitter left divided on AEW's decision not to re-sign current WWE Superstar

It's been a turbulent 2022 for AEW and Tony Khan, with backstage drama, multiple injuries, and a rejuvenated WWE all contributing to what has been a difficult year. But did the All Elite Wrestling President make a mistake in letting one of his top stars go?

The star in question is none other than Cody Rhodes, who made his shocking departure from AEW in February 2022 despite being one of the founders of the company.

To everyone's surprise, Cody made the move back to WWE, where he feuded with Seth Rollins, resulting in their now-famous Hell in a Cell match that has been widely regarded as one of the best matches of the year.

EB Wrestling @wrestlingeb2 #SmackDown Extremely close vote but our team has selected Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell as the Match of the Year! #WWERaw Extremely close vote but our team has selected Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell as the Match of the Year! #WWERaw #SmackDown https://t.co/iv6i4cy1rf

During a recent interview with Grapsody, Tony Khan commented on the impact Cody's departure had on AEW in 2022, stating that it affected things both on and off camera.

This has led wrestling fans across social media to give their thoughts on whether or not All Elite Wrestling has been better without the "American Nightmare" or whether Khan should have done more to keep him in the company.

MovieMan @Jim222001 twitter.com/fightful/statu… Fightful Wrestling @Fightful



Tony Khan on Cody Rhodes



fightful.com/wrestling/excl… "Whenever you lose a star the caliber of Cody Rhodes, it’s going to have a major impact on your company and affect a number of different departments and number of different things in terms of the presentation and the backstage"Tony Khan on Cody Rhodes "Whenever you lose a star the caliber of Cody Rhodes, it’s going to have a major impact on your company and affect a number of different departments and number of different things in terms of the presentation and the backstage"Tony Khan on Cody Rhodesfightful.com/wrestling/excl… https://t.co/y1z7w9clZt I found him as a one dimensional wannabe John Cena. WWE fans will get tired of him eventually as a babyface too. @TonyKhan I found him as a one dimensional wannabe John Cena. WWE fans will get tired of him eventually as a babyface too. @TonyKhan twitter.com/fightful/statu…

tae🇺🇸🇺🇸 @taeoct6 @Fightful Oh so now he’s a big star? Sure didn’t wanna pay him like one @Fightful Oh so now he’s a big star? Sure didn’t wanna pay him like one

Valar_Morghulis09 @hadoken09 @Fightful Bet my left but he’s coming back to AEW after he wins the wwe title and he’ll come back as the savior to beat MJF. @Fightful Bet my left but he’s coming back to AEW after he wins the wwe title and he’ll come back as the savior to beat MJF.

TKO @wrestling_tko @Fightful Hurt losing him before the heel run especially. We were robbed!!! @Fightful Hurt losing him before the heel run especially. We were robbed!!!

Mud @MurderofCrowsAD @Fightful Oddly enough I like AEW more without Cody and I like Cody more without AEW @Fightful Oddly enough I like AEW more without Cody and I like Cody more without AEW

RedBeardRob @RedBeardRob1 @MurderofCrowsAD @Fightful I miss Cody in AEW, but one year on, it seems clear that this was the right move for both of them. @MurderofCrowsAD @Fightful I miss Cody in AEW, but one year on, it seems clear that this was the right move for both of them.

Kev 🌪(For the Pricefield) @breakingdead1 @Fightful Still makes no sense to me how you could lose like the face of AEW to WWE @Fightful Still makes no sense to me how you could lose like the face of AEW to WWE

🏈ItsABucsLife☠️ @TampaVinny25 @Fightful As if AEW didn’t turn their back on Cody @Fightful As if AEW didn’t turn their back on Cody

Cody Rhodes had one of his best AEW matches on his way out of the company

While the "American Nightmare" might not have been the most popular man on the AEW roster by the time he left the company, there is no denying that he certainly came out with a bang in his final match for All Elite Wrestling.

On the "Beach Break" edition of Dynamite, Cody faced Sammy Guevara in a ladder match for the Undisputed TNT Championship. The bout was used to unify Guevara's interim title, which he won after Rhodes missed the inaugural Battle of the Belts event.

The match is still considered one of the best matches from any wrestling company in 2022, with the highlight of the match coming when Guevara hit a springboard cutter against Rhodes from the top of the ladder.

Guevara may have picked up the victory, but there is no doubt that the match wouldn't have been the same had the "Spanish God" faced off with anyone else.

Do you miss seeing Cody Rhodes in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below!

