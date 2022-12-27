"Tony Khan needs to stop listening to his moron EVPs" – Twitter left divided on AEW's decision not to re-sign current WWE Superstar

It's been a turbulent 2022 for AEW and Tony Khan, with backstage drama, multiple injuries, and a rejuvenated WWE all contributing to what has been a difficult year. But did the All Elite Wrestling President make a mistake in letting one of his top stars go?
The star in question is none other than Cody Rhodes, who made his shocking departure from AEW in February 2022 despite being one of the founders of the company.
To everyone's surprise, Cody made the move back to WWE, where he feuded with Seth Rollins, resulting in their now-famous Hell in a Cell match that has been widely regarded as one of the best matches of the year.
During a recent interview with Grapsody, Tony Khan commented on the impact Cody's departure had on AEW in 2022, stating that it affected things both on and off camera.
This has led wrestling fans across social media to give their thoughts on whether or not All Elite Wrestling has been better without the "American Nightmare" or whether Khan should have done more to keep him in the company.
Cody Rhodes had one of his best AEW matches on his way out of the company
While the "American Nightmare" might not have been the most popular man on the AEW roster by the time he left the company, there is no denying that he certainly came out with a bang in his final match for All Elite Wrestling.
On the "Beach Break" edition of Dynamite, Cody faced Sammy Guevara in a ladder match for the Undisputed TNT Championship. The bout was used to unify Guevara's interim title, which he won after Rhodes missed the inaugural Battle of the Belts event.
The match is still considered one of the best matches from any wrestling company in 2022, with the highlight of the match coming when Guevara hit a springboard cutter against Rhodes from the top of the ladder.
Guevara may have picked up the victory, but there is no doubt that the match wouldn't have been the same had the "Spanish God" faced off with anyone else.
