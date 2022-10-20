"Tony Khan is NOT happy about this one" - Twitter erupts as AEW Dynamite ratings slump amid stiff competition from WWE NXT this week

The wrestling world has reacted to AEW Dynamite going head-to-head with WWE NXT this week.

All Elite Wrestling had a pretty stacked card for the latest edition of its flagship show. It had four title matches, including Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Championship against Hangman Page in the main event. In addition, MJF was involved in a highly-charged segment with WWE veteran William Regal.

However, none of these big names could prevent a drop in ratings as Dynamite drew an average of 752,000 viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, the show got a 0.26 rating. In comparison, last week's edition got 983,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Dynamite was temporarily moved to Tuesday this week due to MLB coverage on TBS, putting it head-to-head against WWE NXT for the first time since the end of the 'Wednesday Night Wars' in April 2021. For its part, NXT managed to draw an average of 676,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demo this week.

Wrestling fans on Twitter erupted as soon as the ratings were revealed for the two and below are some of the reactions to the same:

You can check out the full results of Dynamite HERE.

What went down on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite?

The show opened with an action-packed AEW Trios Title match between Death Triangle and Orange Cassidy & Best Friends. The champions managed to retain their gold after Fenix hit a piledriver on Trent for the pinfall victory.

Toni Storm put her AEW Interim Women's Championship on the line against Hikaru Shida. She retained her title after hitting the Storm Zero. Post-match, a brawl ensued which ended with the return of Riho.

MJF and William Regal were involved in a tense promo segment. The Salt of the Earth aired his grievances at Regal and seemingly teased a face turn in the coming weeks. Chris Jericho then successfully retained his ROH World Title against former champion Dalton Castle.

In the main event, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley squared off against Hangman Page. It was a hard-hitting match between the two stars with some insane spots. However, the bout will most likely be remembered for the injury suffered by Page. The clash was stopped abruptly and Moxley was named the winner.

Post-match, MJF teased cashing in his Poker Chip, but eventually decided against it. He then challenged The Purveyor of Violence to a major world title match at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

With Tuesday Night Dynamite in the history books, it will be interesting to see what tricks Tony Khan has up his sleeve to boost the ratings on next week's show.

Which show did you like more this week, AEW Dynamite or WWE NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

