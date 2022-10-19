AEW Dynamite Results: Jon Moxley in hellacious battle; another star injured; multiple turns teased

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Dynamite results. The show featured four matches, and all were title encounters.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Death Triangle (C) vs. Orange Cassidy and Best Friends on AEW Dynamite - AEW Trios Championship match

PAC began with a cheap shot on Orange Cassidy. Trent Beretta and PAC were the legal men. Trent tried for an early roll-up, but PAC recovered. Chuck Tayler and Penta were tagged in. However, Lucha Bros quickly overpowered the Best Friends member.

Fenix came in and hit a senton for a two-count. At one point, Cassidy, Taylor, and Trent were outside, and Death Triangle hit simultaneous suicide dives on their opponents. Orange Cassidy was then thrown inside the ring by the champions. PAC hit some kicks on Cassidy before Lucha Bros. entered and hit a dropkick.

PAC hit a series of kicks on Cassidy before the latter hit the Stundog Millionaire. At one point in the match, all six stars took each other out in the Tower of Doom spot. Towards the end, PAC went for his hammer, but Fenix stopped him from using it. Orange Cassidy rolled PAC up for a two-count and followed up with the Orange Punch.

Penta and Trent tagged in, and Best Friends hit Strong Zero for a two-count. Fenix came in and hit a cutter. He missed a splash but followed it up with a heel kick and hit the Rikishi Driver for the pinfall victory.

Result: Death Triangle retained their titles on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Toni Storm (C) vs. Hikaru Shida - AEW Interim Women's Championship match

Both stars squared off in the middle of the ring before Hikaru Shida shoved Toni Storm into the corner. They again clashed in the middle as Shida whipped the champion across the ring, and Storm retaliated with a kick. The Japanese star was in the apron, and Toni Storm took her out with a hip attack.

Storm was in complete control, and she grabbed Shida's hair and threw her from corner to corner. She went for the cover but only got a two-count. Hikaru Shida tried to come back, but Toni hit her with a kick to the head. She got another two-count. Shida hit some forearm strikes, but Storm stopped her. The former hit a hurricanrana and followed it up with a high knee.

Shida then hit a missile dropkick from the top rope for a two-count. The two stars slugged it out in the middle of the ring. Shida went to the top rope, but Storm caught up. Hikaru Shida hit a Meteora and followed it up with a gut-wrench suplex for a two-count. Storm hit a German suplex and followed it with a hip attack for a two-count.

Towards the end, after a brief back-and-forth between the two stars, Toni Storm hit a DDT and followed it up with Storm Zero to pick up the victory.

Result: Toni Storm retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, Jamie Hayter and Rebel came out and attacked Toni Storm. Britt Baker also appeared, but Saraya came out and stopped her. Riho made her return and hit a dropkick on Rebel. She then took out Hayter as the babyfaces celebrated.

William Regal and MJF segment on AEW Dynamite

Tony Schiavone was in the ring with William Regal for an interview on AEW Dynamite. But before they could continue, MJF appeared. Regal had his brass knuckles. However, MJF said he was not there to fight.

The Salt of the Earth recalled a story from when he was 19 and got selected as an extra for a WWE show. He was excited, and Regal greeted all the extras. He then namedropped Arn Anderson, Dean Malenko, Adam Pearce, and William Regal as being there for the tryout matches.

MJF then said that he was shaking and that Regal called him to the side after his victory. He then said the latter broke his dreams by calling him too young. MJF noted that he is a generational talent and laughed at Regal's words from the past.

William Regal then recalled his own career and took shots at MJF for taking the easy way out. Regal then turned around to let MJF take a cheap shot, but the latter couldn't do it. William Regal said that MJF had a lot to learn before walking away as The Salt of the Earth stood in the middle of the ring.

Renee Paquette interviews Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta on AEW Dynamite

Renee Paquette asked Bryan Danielson about losing in the ROH World Championship match. He said that it is never fun to lose the bigger matches. Paquette then asked The American Dragon about Daniel Garcia betraying him last week.

Danielson said he had high hopes for Garcia and claimed the latter could be better than him under the right mentorship. Wheeler Yuta seemed puzzled by how Danielson didn't see Daniel Garcia's betrayal.

Yuta then seemed disappointed with Danielson and said Blackpool Combat Club didn't mean much to the former WWE Superstar before walking out of the segment on AEW Dynamite.

Chris Jericho (C) vs. Dalton Castle - ROH World Championship match

Both stars with some showmanship to start things off. Dalton Castle had the early advantage, but Chris Jericho threw him outside. Castle started running at ringside and hit a couple of suplexes after entering the ring. He hit some gut-wrench suplexes on Jericho before hitting a slam for a two-count.

The Wizard managed to get the upper hand and hit some chops on Castle before the latter retaliated. He stopped Chris Jericho on the turnbuckle before hitting a swinging hurricanrana. Meanwhile, The Boys and Jake Hager battled outside the ring.

Inside the squared circle, Jericho locked in the Walls of Jericho, but Castle somehow made it to the ropes. He argued with the referee, and Castle took advantage to hit a lariat for a two-count.

Towards the end, Chris Jericho missed a Codebreaker, and Dalton Castle hit the Bangarang for a two-count. Jericho recovered and hit the Judas Effect out of nowhere to pick up the victory.

Result: Chris Jericho retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, Chris Jericho said he would continue tarnishing the ROH name. He ordered Jericho Appreciation Society members to attack the Ring of Honor commentator, but Jerry Lynn came out. Jericho then viciously attacked Lynn with a Tombstone Piledriver to end the segment on AEW Dynamite.

Jon Moxley (C) vs. Hangman Page on Dynamite - AEW World Championship match

Hangman Page attacked Jon Moxley as he was still making his entrance. He hit a kick to get the advantage before hitting a moonsault from an elevated area on the champion. He then pushed The Purveyor of Violence into the guardrail before the latter retaliated.

Mox hit some heavy strikes on Page before posing in front of his hometown crowd. Moxley hit a double-sledge, and before the two could enter the ring, Page hit some strikes on Moxley's forehead. The latter was busted open. Moxley then hit a suicide dive on Page. The match officially started at this point.

Moxley sent Page outside, but the latter shoved him into the steel steps. The Cowboy then hit some strikes on Mox. Inside the ring, Page hit a suplex for a two-count. Page was in control, but Moxley countered and applied a figure-four leglock. The two stars exchanged some strikes before Page whipped him in the corner.

Moxley hit a cutter to make his comeback. He then bit Page's forehead in the turnbuckle and dropped him for a two-count. Moxley then hit some vicious stomps before applying a submission move. The action spilled on the apron, and Page hit a deadeye to get the advantage. Page then threw Moxley inside the ring and applied a submission move.

After a brief back-and-forth, Moxley hit a King Kong lariat, and both men were knocked down. The AEW medical team came out to check on Hangman Page and eventually called off the match. Jon Moxley was declared the winner.

Result: Jon Moxley retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, officials, checked in on Hangman Page as Jon Moxley celebrated his triumph as Page was stretchered out of the arena. Mox then cut a promo, wishing for his challenger's good health. But he added that it is a risky business. Moxley then called out MJF.

The Devil came out with his Poker Chip and dragged a referee to the ring. But before the match could start, MJF walked out and handed the chip to William Regal. He then said that he wanted Jon Moxley at 100% when he cashes his chip. MJF then announced that he'd face Moxley at Full Gear.

Jon Moxley then hyped up the AEW World Championship match between the two stars face each other at Full Gear to end the show.

