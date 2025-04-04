Tony Khan officially adds 10th match to AEW Dynasty 2025 card

Tony Khan's AEW has become a North American wrestling juggernaut in little to no time. It has loyal fans worldwide and is WWE's biggest competitor in the modern day and age.

AEW organizes captivating tournaments such as the International Championship Eliminator Tournament, Continental Classic, the Owen Hart Cup, and more. The Men's Owen Hart Cup is one of their most important tournaments and Tony Khan recently announced that on Dynasty 2025, Mark Briscoe and Kyle Fletcher will lock horns in the quarter-finals of the competition.

With the addition of this bout to Dynasty's match card, the show will now have ten matches in total. Along with the above-mentioned showdown, Will Ospreay and Kevin Knight will also battle in the quarter-finals of the tournament in the upcoming PPV.

Jon Moxley might lose the World Title at AEW Dynasty

The feud between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland has been captivating so far. For the longest time, The Death Riders' leader seemed invincible, but The New Flavor is going into Dynasty with immense momentum. There is a good possibility that he will defeat the former Dean Ambrose and become the new World Champion.

Here is the match card for the entire pay-per-view:

Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight - Owen Hart Foundation Tournament first-round match

Mercedes Moné vs. Julia Hart - Owen Hart Foundation Tournament first-round match

The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. The Learning Tree (Big Bill & Bryan Keith) - Tag Team titles match

Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher - Owen Hart Foundation Tournament first-round match

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido - Title vs. Mask ROH World championship match

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Mike Bailey - Triple Threat International championship match

Death Riders (Wheeler Yuta, PAC & Claudio Castagnoli) (c) vs. Rated FTR (Cope, Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) - AEW Trios titles match

Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole - TNT championship match (no time limit or outside interference allowed)

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland - World championship match

Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne - Women’s World Championship match

Dynasty 2025 will take place on April 6, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

