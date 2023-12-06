Tony Khan officially announces 56-year-old personality's debut on AEW TV

AEW Chief Executive Officer Tony Khan announced that a personality will debut on Dynamite. This is none other than Ben Mankiewicz.

On the December 6 edition of Dynamite, AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm is slated to defend her title against Skye Blue.

Recently, Tony Khan took to Twitter and shared that Ben Mankiewicz, a famous American personality, will announce Storm to the ring.

"Tomorrow, Wed 12/6 Montreal @BellCentre Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite @TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT. For her Championship Match vs @Skyebyee on Dynamite, AEW Women's World Champion Timeless Toni Storm will be introduced by @TCM host, the great @BenMank77 live on TBS TOMORROW NIGHT!" Tony Khan shared.

Expand Tweet

Ben Mankiewicz is a famous TV personality mostly known as a host of Turner Classic Movies.

Satnam Singh praises Tony Khan's hard work

Satnam Singh debuted in AEW in 2022. The latter has since then aligned himself with Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, and Jeff Jarrett.

While talking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Singh revealed that Tony is always open to new ideas.

“He’s my boss. Whatever I need, whatever I tell him, he gives me. He listens to me, he listens to my manager, he listens to my tag team, and like whatever me and Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, whatever we decide with each other, see what we can do next—next week, we got to the office and we talk to Tony."

Singh also talks about how much hard work the AEW CEO puts in.

"Tony’s a really good guy, he’s a really humble person and he works so hard, and he was like amazing. I would say he put so much dedication for this company I learn so many things from him because how much he works hard, how much dedication he put in this company, that’s a big deal, that’s amazing," continued Singh.

After a shocking gimmick change, "Timeless" Toni Storm defeated Hikaru Shida to win the title at Full Gear 2023.

Do you think Toni will retain against Skye Blue on Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.