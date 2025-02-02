  • home icon
  Tony Khan OFFICIALLY announces 6 ft 1 in star's AEW signing

Tony Khan OFFICIALLY announces 6 ft 1 in star's AEW signing

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Feb 02, 2025 06:15 GMT
Tony Khan AEW
Tony Khan is All Elite Wrestling's GM and CEO [Image Credit: AEW on FB]

AEW President Tony Khan officially announced the signing of a top indie prospect with the Jacksonville-based promotion. The star has previously wrestled multiple matches for the company.

Tony Khan announced Megan Bayne as the new AEW signing. The 6 ft 1 in star has gained prominence on the independent wrestling scene over the past few years. She also participated in multiple matches in the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2021, 2022, 2023, and most recently in 2025.

In the latest episode of Collision, Megan Bayne faced off against Hyena Hera in a singles match. Within minutes, Megan decisively defeated Hyena in the bout. Following her victory, Tony Khan took to X to unveil an All Elite graphic for Bayne and officially announce her signing with the company.

"Congratulations @meganbayne! After a win tonight in her #AEWCollision debut, now it’s official: Megan Bayne is All Elite! @AEW," wrote Khan.

Moreover, the match on Collision was already Megan Bayne's second appearance in AEW in 2025. She last competed in the inaugural Women's Casino Gauntlet match a few weeks ago on Dynamite, where she was a surprise entrant.

Only time will tell what's next for the 26-year-old star following her signing with All Elite Wrestling.

Edited by Neda Ali
