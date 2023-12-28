Tony Khan officially announces big AEW match

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite promises to be an exciting event packed with big matchups. On top of both the Continental Classic's Gold League and Blue League finals, Tony Khan has announced that Kris Statlander will take on her former friend, Skye Blue, in singles action.

Statlander and Blue have both been in the TBS Championship picture, despite the former losing the title to Julia Hart at Full Gear. Skye recently turned to the dark side, aligning herself with Hart against Abadon, Thunder Rosa, and now, Kris Statlander.

The two are scheduled to square off on tonight's New Year's Smash edition of AEW Dynamite, and fans should expect to see more of Skye Blue's villainous traits emerge against the formidable Statlander.

What else is on the card for tonight's AEW Dynamite?

Tonight's episode of Dynamite features the high-stakes finals for the Gold and Blue Leagues in the Continental Classic Tournament, with the winners of each going on to face off at Worlds End this Saturday.

For the Gold League, it's a three-way between Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, and Jay White. The Blue League's final will feature Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson.

Elsewhere on the card, MJF and Samoa Joe are set for tag team action ahead of their clash for the AEW World Championship at Worlds End. The two will attempt to defend the ROH Tag Team Titles against The Devil's mysterious masked men.

Additionally, Adam Copeland is scheduled to sit down with Lexy Nair and the villainous Christian Cage for an interview. It's sure to be a heated affair, as the two are set to clash once again for the TNT Championship at the pay-per-view this weekend – this time in a No Disqualification match.

