Tony Khan officially announces blockbuster AEW signing of 26-time champion

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan officially announced the big All Elite signing of a former world champion, who was revealed as the mystery signing by Tony Schiavone at the Full Gear Pay-Per-View.

The 26-time champion in question is Will Ospreay. Ospreay is currently considered one of the best wrestlers in the world by many. He was signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he achieved many accomplishments. The 30-year-old has won titles all over the world through different wrestling promotions as well.

Will also made various appearances on AEW this year and performed at events such as Forbidden Door, All In, and WrestleDream. Earlier this year, on an episode of Dynamite in August, Ospreay revealed that his NJPW contract would be up in six months, which means in February 2024.

However, it is still obscure how he was free to sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Nonetheless, after the major reveal, AEW President and CEO, Tony Khan also welcomed Ospreay to his promotion by sharing the renowned All Elite graphic, thanking fans for watching the Full Gear Pay-Per-View.

"It's official! @WillOspreay is ALL ELITE! Thank you all watching #AEWFullGear tonight!" Tony Khan shared.

Only time will tell what Tony Khan and the company creatives have in store for Will Ospreay amid his official signing.

