Tony Khan officially announces former IC Champion's huge AEW return

Tony Khan has made a last-minute announcement before tonight's AEW show. This features the return of a former WWE Intercontinental Champion for the first time in a month.

The Patriarchy has not been seen since the May 7 edition of Dynamite. During the show, Christian Cage gave his "son" Nick Wayne one final test before heading to the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament. This was an open challenge for his ROH TV Championship against Rhino.

Wayne went to Japan for the tournament and finished in the B Block with eight points, but this was unfortunately not enough for him to advance. He is still returning to the promotion with his chin high, as he is still a champion. Tony Khan has taken to X/Twitter to announce that The Patriarchy is set for an appearance tonight on Dynamite.

"@Christian4Peeps + ROH World TV Champion @thenickwayne return TONIGHT Christian Cage + Nick Wayne are back in AEW after The Patriarch sent his son to compete in #njbosj! The Patriachy return on @AEWonTV on TBS + Max TONIGHT!" TK announced.

It remains to be seen what the former WWE Intercontinental Champion and his faction will do during their return to the company later tonight. It remains to be seen whether a month apart will be enough to alleviate tensions between them.

