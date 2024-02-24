Tony Khan officially announces former WWE star’s singles return after 20 months in AEW

Earlier today, Tony Khan revealed that a certain former WWE Superstar would be competing in his first singles match in a long time. This would be Malakai Black (FKA Aleister Black).

The leader of the House of Black has not been seen in singles action on AEW programming for 612 days, with his last match being back in June 2022 against Penta El Zero Miedo. He has mostly showcased his in-ring capabilities in tag team and trios action, going head-to-head with the top teams in the respective divisions.

On X, Tony Khan announced that for this week's episode of Collision, Malakai Black would be making his return to singles action against Bryan Keith. This also marks the former WWE Superstar's first match in almost a month, with the last being the House of Black's loss against FTR and Daniel Garcia in a Steel Cage match.

"TOMORROW! @GSBArena Springfield, MO Saturday Night #AEWCollision TNT, 8pm ET/7pm CT @bountykeith vs @malakaiblxck TOMORROW on TNT The Bounty Hunter collides vs Malakai Black! But first, before tomorrow's Collision, don't miss BK in the huge 3 Way Trios on #AEWRampage TONIGHT!" Khan tweeeted.

The Bounty Hunter will also take center stage tonight on Rampage as he teams up with Penta El Zero Miedo and Kommander in a three-way trios match. They will face Private Party with Matt Sydal and Top Flight plus Action Andretti.

Former WWE Superstar Malakai Black also competed in another singles match recently

A few days ago, Malakai Black was able to make his singles return, but not in AEW. He did so as he competed in his wrestling school's most recent event, Dark Prospects: Ritual 1.

He competed in the main event as he took on Orion. The former NXT Champion's opponent had a great showing, but he was caught off-guard and hit with a Black Mass, which would lead to his loss.

Now that Malakai Black is getting his long-overdue singles match, this could mean the start of a great singles run for him moving forward. Heading into Revolution, all major singles titles will be on the line.

This would be the perfect opportunity for the former WWE Superstar to garner some wins and build himself up as the next big contender for one of these titles.

Which title would you want to see Malakai Black challenge for?