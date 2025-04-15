Tony Khan officially announces huge AEW debut

Tony Khan has been changing the wrestling world with All Elite Wrestling since 2019. The president and CEO's latest move will see AEW make its monumental debut in new territories.

At last year's All In event in London, there were speculations that the crossover pay-per-view presented by AEW and NJPW, Forbidden Door, would make its debut in the United Kingdom in 2025. The Jacksonville-based company later confirmed this at the event itself.

In a recent post by AEW's X handle, the company cited Tony Khan's confirmation to BBC London News that the Forbidden Door event would take place on August 24 at The O2 arena in London. In addition to the pay-per-view, the promotion's signature shows, Dynamite and Collision, are set to make their respective debuts on August 20 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

"As announced by AEW CEO @TonyKhan exclusively to @1AaronPaul of @BBCLondonNews, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will be held on Sunday, 24 August at the @TheO2 in London, UK! In addition #AEW debuts in Scotland with #AEWDynamite & #AEWCollision at @OVOHydro in Glasgow on Wednesday, 20 August! Tickets for both events are on sale Friday, 2 May! Fans can register for early access at http://ticketmaster.co.uk/AEWUK2025."

Tony Khan recently announced a huge milestone for AEW

Tony Khan's AEW faces a challenging week as its rival competitor, WWE, has kicked off the WrestleMania 41 week ahead of The Show of Shows in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20.

Despite that, Khan recently announced a huge milestone for his company. In his post on X, the Jacksonville-based promotion's president and CEO revealed that AEW Dynamite would become the longest-running primetime television show on the TNT and TBS networks this Wednesday.

“Thanks to you all, 2025 is a great year of @AEWonTV on TBS, TNT + Max! 48 hours from NOW, this Wednesday is a huge milestone: Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite becomes the longest-running prime time wrestling show ever on TNT/TBS! 4/16 on TBS + Max AEW Spring BreakThru THIS WEDNESDAY!” he wrote.

With AEW touching greater heights by the day, it will be interesting to see if one of their shows debuts in new territories later this summer.

