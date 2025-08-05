  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan
  • Tony Khan Officially Announces Huge World Title Match Ahead of AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan Officially Announces Huge World Title Match Ahead of AEW Dynamite

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 05, 2025 09:08 GMT
Tony Khan AEW
Tony Khan announces world title match (Source-AEW on YT)

AEW President Tony Khan announced a world championship match for an upcoming pay-per-view event just before Dynamite. The world title match is set to take place later this month.

Ad

Bandido is set for his next title defense on August 29, 2025. The 30-year-old masked star became the Ring of Honor World Champion by defeating Chris Jericho at Dynasty 2025 earlier this year. He also went through multiple successful title defenses over the past few months. Bandido's next title defense has been officially announced as well.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Tony Khan made the announcement that Bandido will defend his Ring of Honor World title against the CMLL star Hechicero at the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on August 29. Khan made the following statement regarding the match:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"ROH Death Before Dishonor 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, PA Friday, 8/29 ROH World Title @BandidoWrestler vs @_ReyHechicero Hechicero made it known at #ROHSupercard that he wants Bandido’s ROH World Championship, and they'll fight for the title at #ROHDBD in Philly on Friday, 8/29!"

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Ad

At the Supercard of Honor pay-per-view last month, Hechicero set his sights on the ROH World Championship, and he will be challenging Bandido for the title at Death Before Dishonor.

Tony Khan announced a major qualifier match for AEW Dynamite

At Forbidden Door 2025 on August 24, Mercedes Mone will defend her TBS Championship in a four-way match against an AEW star, a CMLL star, and a STARDOM star, respectively.

Ad

In order to determine who will be the one representing AEW in the TBS title match at Forbidden Door, Tony Khan announced a four-way qualifier match between Queen Aminata, Skye Blue, Billie Starkz, and Alex Windsor this week on Dynamite. Tony shared the following announcement on X:

"Forbidden Door TBS Title 4-Way Qualifier @amisylle vs @Skyebyee vs @HailWindsor vs @BillieStarkz This Wednesday’s 4-Way determines who represents AEW in a TBS Title 4-Way vs the Champion vs challengers from CMLL + Stardom at #ForbiddenDoor!"
Ad

It remains to be seen who will get an opportunity to challenge for the TBS Title this Wednesday.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications