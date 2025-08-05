Tony Khan Officially Announces Huge World Title Match Ahead of AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan announced a world championship match for an upcoming pay-per-view event just before Dynamite. The world title match is set to take place later this month.Bandido is set for his next title defense on August 29, 2025. The 30-year-old masked star became the Ring of Honor World Champion by defeating Chris Jericho at Dynasty 2025 earlier this year. He also went through multiple successful title defenses over the past few months. Bandido's next title defense has been officially announced as well.Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Tony Khan made the announcement that Bandido will defend his Ring of Honor World title against the CMLL star Hechicero at the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on August 29. Khan made the following statement regarding the match:&quot;ROH Death Before Dishonor 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, PA Friday, 8/29 ROH World Title @BandidoWrestler vs @_ReyHechicero Hechicero made it known at #ROHSupercard that he wants Bandido’s ROH World Championship, and they'll fight for the title at #ROHDBD in Philly on Friday, 8/29!&quot;At the Supercard of Honor pay-per-view last month, Hechicero set his sights on the ROH World Championship, and he will be challenging Bandido for the title at Death Before Dishonor.Tony Khan announced a major qualifier match for AEW DynamiteAt Forbidden Door 2025 on August 24, Mercedes Mone will defend her TBS Championship in a four-way match against an AEW star, a CMLL star, and a STARDOM star, respectively.In order to determine who will be the one representing AEW in the TBS title match at Forbidden Door, Tony Khan announced a four-way qualifier match between Queen Aminata, Skye Blue, Billie Starkz, and Alex Windsor this week on Dynamite. Tony shared the following announcement on X:&quot;Forbidden Door TBS Title 4-Way Qualifier @amisylle vs @Skyebyee vs @HailWindsor vs @BillieStarkz This Wednesday’s 4-Way determines who represents AEW in a TBS Title 4-Way vs the Champion vs challengers from CMLL + Stardom at #ForbiddenDoor!&quot;It remains to be seen who will get an opportunity to challenge for the TBS Title this Wednesday.