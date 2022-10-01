Tony Khan officially announces massive AEW signing of former world champion 

Tony Khan announced via his Twitter account that Mexican luchador Rush has officially signed with AEW.

Rush debuted at AEW Double or Nothing earlier this year to reform La Faccion Ingobernables alongside Andrade El Idolo. He has been working with the promotion on a per-appearance deal since.

In such a short time, Rush has amassed some significant bouts. He participated in the Royal Rampage and All Out's Casino Ladder Match. He faced Jon Moxley for the Interim World Title and defeated his brother Dragon Lee during ROH Death Before Dishonor.

Clearly, he has done enough to impress Tony Khan, who announced his full-time signing via his Twitter account.

"It's official: [Rush] is All Elite! What a week for Rush! Yesterday was his birthday, today he's All Elite, and it's Rush vs [John Silver] TONIGHT on Friday Night Rampage," Tony Khan announced via Twitter.

Rush brings a wealth of talent to AEW, and he even held the world title on two occasions with a sister promotion, Ring of Honor. He is scheduled to compete on the upcoming episode of Rampage, going against the Dark Order's John Silver.

Rush's tag partner Andrade stirred speculation he was unhappy in AEW

The announcement of Rush may go some way to stem rumors that Andrade El Idolo is unhappy, as it has been suggested he may want to return to WWE.

With reports emerging that Triple H's regime may have reached out to contracted All-Elite talents, Andrade's name had been speculated to be among them. Perhaps in part due to his prevalent time under the Game in NXT. He did little to quash speculation when he Tweeted "#FreeIdolo."

Andrade's booking has also come under intense scrutiny, with many making it clear they feel he deserves to feature more prominently.

Once again, the Mexican star regularly retweets and likes comments of this nature, only adding to the rumor mill and fan speculation.

What do you think of Rush's signing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far