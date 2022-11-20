Tony Khan officially announces massive signing of 27-year-old star ahead of AEW Full Gear 2022

Tony Khan has announced that AEW has officially signed the DDT Pro-Wrestling star Konosuke Takeshita.

Takeshita battled during last night's AEW Rampage alongside Jun Akiyama against Eddie Kingston and Ortiz. The pair would go on to score the win, and Kingston will battle Akiyama in singles action again tonight on the Full Gear Zero Hour.

Along with announcing Takeshita's official signing with the promotion, TK confirmed that his new signee will be present at Full Gear. Fans will be able to hear from him prior to the main card starting.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan



After signing his AEW contract + winning again last night on Friday Night

AEW Zero Hour moments before the annual It's official! Congratulations @Takesoup , you are All Elite!After signing his AEW contract + winning again last night on Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama, we'll hear from Konosuke Takeshita onAEW Zero Hour moments before the annual #AEWFullGear ppv LIVE worldwide TONIGHT! It's official! Congratulations @Takesoup, you are All Elite!After signing his AEW contract + winning again last night on Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama, we'll hear from Konosuke Takeshita onAEW Zero Hour moments before the annual #AEWFullGear ppv LIVE worldwide TONIGHT! https://t.co/5r2GaFpeB8

Takeshita has been working with AEW since the company struck a working relationship with Japanese promotion DDT. The five-time KO-D Openweight Champion started his All-Elite excursion in 2021 against Danny Limelight during Dark Elevation tapings.

AEW Highlights @aew_highlights



Takeshita's first big match in AEW and it was against then-champion Hangman Page! Many people discovered Takeshita with this match, an absolute banger!



#AEW Hangman Page vs Konosuke TakeshitaTakeshita's first big match in AEW and it was against then-champion Hangman Page! Many people discovered Takeshita with this match, an absolute banger! #AEW Dynamite @Takesoup Hangman Page vs Konosuke TakeshitaTakeshita's first big match in AEW and it was against then-champion Hangman Page! Many people discovered Takeshita with this match, an absolute banger!#AEW #AEWDynamite @Takesoup https://t.co/jwZe1e5Fo7

After two more appearances, one on Dark Elevation and later on House Always Wins, he didn't return until April this year. He has since faced the likes of Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli, exhibiting his immense talent and getting over with the crowd.

The Japanese star even received some interest from WWE, although he also made it clear that he only had eyes for All Elite Wrestling. That much has been confirmed with his official signing.

What do you think of Tony Khan's new signing? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes