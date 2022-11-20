Tony Khan officially announces massive signing of 27-year-old star ahead of AEW Full Gear 2022

Tony Khan has announced that AEW has officially signed the DDT Pro-Wrestling star Konosuke Takeshita.
Takeshita battled during last night's AEW Rampage alongside Jun Akiyama against Eddie Kingston and Ortiz. The pair would go on to score the win, and Kingston will battle Akiyama in singles action again tonight on the Full Gear Zero Hour.
Along with announcing Takeshita's official signing with the promotion, TK confirmed that his new signee will be present at Full Gear. Fans will be able to hear from him prior to the main card starting.
Takeshita has been working with AEW since the company struck a working relationship with Japanese promotion DDT. The five-time KO-D Openweight Champion started his All-Elite excursion in 2021 against Danny Limelight during Dark Elevation tapings.
After two more appearances, one on Dark Elevation and later on House Always Wins, he didn't return until April this year. He has since faced the likes of Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli, exhibiting his immense talent and getting over with the crowd.
The Japanese star even received some interest from WWE, although he also made it clear that he only had eyes for All Elite Wrestling. That much has been confirmed with his official signing.
