Tony Khan officially confirms huge championship match after AEW Double or Nothing

By N.S Walia
Modified May 26, 2025 13:24 GMT
Tony Khan and his AEW regime produced a stellar pay-per-view show, Double or Nothing. Following its conclusion, the company's President and CEO confirmed an exciting title showdown for an upcoming event.

At the Double or Nothing post-show conference, he officially announced a match for their upcoming event, CMLL vs. AEW x ROH. It will take place on June 17th at Arena Mexico in Mexico City.

Khan confirmed that the Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido will defend his title against top Mexican star, Mascara Dorado. The match had been announced previously, but it was not made official until the Double or Nothing media scrum.

Tony Khan addressed top AEW star's absence at the Double or Nothing post-show conference

At the same media scrum, Tony Khan was also asked about the absence of former TNT Champion, Scorpio Sky. He had a remarkable start in All Elite Wrestling, but has not been booked since September 2023. Moreover, Sky himself hinted at frustrations of being left out of the television product.

The AEW CEO and President addressed the situation. Khan revealed that he liked the former champion and even had a conversation with Scorpio Sky, but things went in a different direction than he had expected.

"I like Scorpio Sky and I have...it's interesting because Scorpio Sky's name came up recently, you mentioned he's looking to come back, and I have had talks with Scorpio Sky about the ideas and things we could do. Scorpio Sky is someone who's been here since day one, and I've a lot of respect, and I saw that he said that. I actually had talked to Scorpio Sky about doing something, and we ended up going in a different direction."

With Tony Khan breaking his silence on the subject, it remains to be seen if Scorpio Sky's situation could be handled in a way that leads to his return to AEW.

